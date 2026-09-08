Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Surprised' by King Charles' Bombshell Letter Insisting Sussexes are Not Working Royals

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sussexes have gone public with their disapproval of the monarch stating the pair would be working royals following their move across the pond.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked fresh tension with King Charles within days of their return to the U.K.

In a letter sent to senior royal representatives, government and military officials, Charles, 77, said his son and daughter-in-law would be treated as "private citizens", with a reminder their HRH titles would be on ice.

However, the letter has not gone down well with the Sussexes, who have released their own statement to the media voicing their surprise they were not given prior warning.

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess said: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."