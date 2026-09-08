Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Surprised' by King Charles' Bombshell Letter Insisting Sussexes are Not Working Royals
Sept. 8 2026, Published 7:38 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked fresh tension with King Charles within days of their return to the U.K.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sussexes have gone public with their disapproval of the monarch stating the pair would be working royals following their move across the pond.
Shock Over Lack Of Advanced Warning
In a letter sent to senior royal representatives, government and military officials, Charles, 77, said his son and daughter-in-law would be treated as "private citizens", with a reminder their HRH titles would be on ice.
However, the letter has not gone down well with the Sussexes, who have released their own statement to the media voicing their surprise they were not given prior warning.
A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess said: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."
Palace Reject Sussexes Claim
However, according to the Daily Mail, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, were sent a copy of the letter before it was published but they were not consulted on its contents.
The Sussexes are also understood to be concerned the timing of the King's announcement may be linked to a crucial meeting on their security arrangements.
Harry and Meghan are still pushing for 24/7 security following their U.K. return, and the ex-Suits' star has already privately expressed fears over her safety during the school run.
But the squabble between Charles and the Sussexes is a scenario neither side would have wanted so early into Harry and Meghan's British comeback.
Sussexes At Odds Over Royal Duties
RadarOnline.com previously told how Meghan and Harry have also been at odds over their roles regarding the royal family.
The Duchess of Sussex is said to remain committed to the life the couple have established in California, despite Harry's hopes of revisiting the "half-in, half-out" arrangement rejected by the royal family when they stepped down as senior working members of "The Firm" in 2020.
The alleged disagreement comes ahead of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, in July.
A source claimed: "Meghan's position is that the question was settled years ago. She isn't interested in recreating a hybrid royal existence now that they have established an entirely different future in America.
"She supports Harry having a relationship with his father and pursuing the work that matters to him in Britain, but that doesn't mean she wants to become a working member of the Royal Family again."
The insider added: "Harry sees an opportunity to recover something they originally hoped might be possible, whereas Meghan looks at everything they have created since leaving and asks why she should reverse course. Their businesses, their home, and the children's lives are centered in California. From her perspective, returning to royal duties would require sacrificing too much of that independence.
"The idea of establishing a British base is particularly difficult for Meghan. Harry believes having somewhere near Windsor would make regular visits easier and give the children stronger connections with Britain, but Meghan doesn't see relocating to the UK, even part time, as part of her future. That is where their positions are furthest apart."