Meghan Markle 'Nervous' Leaving Luxury Estate to Complete School Run Without Security Amid Return to U.K.
Sept. 1 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is "nervous" about doing the school run while her security in the U.K. remains unresolved, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex has privately expressed her fears ahead of her kids Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, starting their education across the pond following their move from the U.S.
'The School Run Is A Tricky Issue'
The Sussexes, who are believed to be residing in the Cotswolds, are still waiting to find out if they will be provided with taxpayer security, a move Harry has lobbied for.
It's understood they have some level of security, but are still without proper police protection, and until such plans have been put into place, Markle is concerned her family will be at risk, especially given the regular drop-off and pick-up times.
A friend told The Sun: "They go out as they need to go out, but it’s a gilded cage without protective security. The school run is a tricky issue, and I understand they are nervous about it."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Toxic'
Critics say the couple, who gave up royal duties to move to California in 2020, are "prisoners of their own making" by coming back without protection in place.
But it emerged on Monday, August 31, that Harry gave the security committee less than two weeks' notice, when rules say he must give 28 days.
Meanwhile, a top royal expert is branding Harry and Markle's U.K. return "toxic" after the pair's communications team refused to confirm whether they were back on British soil, despite video appearing to show them touching down at Birmingham Airport.
The Royalist podcast host Tom Sykes was left incredulous by the Sussexes' "absurd" statement, especially after a convoy of black SUVs was photographed leaving Birmingham Airport to reportedly whisk the couple away to their new digs in the Cotswolds.
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Damaged Their Relationship' With British Media
"Their office is refusing to confirm that they are in England. This is the level of Kafkaesque absurdity going on with this couple and their relationship with the media. This is how toxic, poisonous, and damaged their relationship with the British media is," Sykes said upon the couple's return on August 26, after the duo landed in a rented Bombardier Global Express XRS private jet that departed from Van Nuys, California, hours earlier.
"So, they have arrived, and on the first day back in the United Kingdom, they are refusing to confirm that they are in the United Kingdom. I mean, it's absolutely absurd," the royal expert huffed about Harry, 41, and Markle, 45.
"The reason that they're doing this is that it would undermine their own arguments about wanting privacy. What I think they're also being told on background is that, you know, they want to keep their powder dry if they need to sue somebody."
The podcaster scoffed: "If they want to sue somebody for taking a photograph of their kids going to school, for publishing their address, for taking aerial photos of their house, for all those kinds of things – they want to be able to say, 'But we never, we never publicized one iota of the fact that we were coming to England.'
"It's such a ridiculous argument. But if this is how we're beginning on day one, saying 'we're not even here,' I mean, it's beyond crazy. It's beyond insulting."