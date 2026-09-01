Meghan Markle 'Nervous' Leaving Luxury Estate to Complete School Run Without Security Amid Return to U.K.

The Sussexes, who are believed to be residing in the Cotswolds, are still waiting to find out if they will be provided with taxpayer security, a move Harry has lobbied for.

It's understood they have some level of security, but are still without proper police protection, and until such plans have been put into place, Markle is concerned her family will be at risk, especially given the regular drop-off and pick-up times.

A friend told The Sun: "They go out as they need to go out, but it’s a gilded cage without protective security. The school run is a tricky issue, and I understand they are nervous about it."