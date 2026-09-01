Trump Aide Natalie Harp Spotted in Oval Office During President's Drug Price Speech — Amid Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy' Bond

On Monday, August 31, Trump revealed he had struck new deals with nine drugmakers to voluntarily sell their medications at a lower price. Harp was nearby for the speech, as she was seen with a slight smile on her face while her boss spoke.

At one point, Harp was spotted speaking on the phone while making her way around the office. Harp has come to be known as the "human printer." She is reportedly responsible for following the politician around with a portable printer filled with positive news stories and social media posts.

Harp also refers to herself by the nickname in one of the letters she is said to have sent to Trump. The letters were sent in 2023, before Trump was re-elected to a second term in the White House.

"I never want to bring you anything but joy. I'm sorry I lost my focus," Harp wrote in one letter, noting how important Trump's happiness is to her.