Trump Aide Natalie Harp Spotted in Oval Office During President's Drug Price Speech — Amid Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy' Bond
Sept. 1 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Natalie Harp was spotted in the Oval Office as Donald Trump spoke about his new drug pricing deals, RadarOnline.com can reveal, all while the young blonde aide is accused of being "obsessed" with the president.
The 35-year-old has made headlines for weeks over her strange behavior, as her leaked letters of adoration for Trump have only ramped up the concern.
Natalie Harp in the Oval Office
On Monday, August 31, Trump revealed he had struck new deals with nine drugmakers to voluntarily sell their medications at a lower price. Harp was nearby for the speech, as she was seen with a slight smile on her face while her boss spoke.
At one point, Harp was spotted speaking on the phone while making her way around the office. Harp has come to be known as the "human printer." She is reportedly responsible for following the politician around with a portable printer filled with positive news stories and social media posts.
Harp also refers to herself by the nickname in one of the letters she is said to have sent to Trump. The letters were sent in 2023, before Trump was re-elected to a second term in the White House.
"I never want to bring you anything but joy. I'm sorry I lost my focus," Harp wrote in one letter, noting how important Trump's happiness is to her.
'You Are All That Matters to Me'
She declared, "You are all that matters to me. I don't want to ever let you down. Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this Life."
In another letter, Harp recalled how a trip helped keep her from "burnout" as she was "starting to envy those whose only 'job' seems to be to talk with you, and look pretty. I want that job!!”
Harp noted: "I need to reunite my past self with my current into a better version who will make you proud. And please, when I fail, will you tell me? You have the absolute right to cuss me out, if need be, when I deserve it, because no one knows or cares about me more."
She then quoted a line from Jane Austen's iconic novel, Pride and Prejudice: "To modify a classic, 'I could not have parted with you, to anyone less worthy. And, I will add, it is I who is unworthy."
Natalie Harp's Behavior Raises Red Flags
Harp's odd behavior has gotten the attention of Trump's security team, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, co-author of the bombshell book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.
"Harp has carved out this role of being incredibly devoted to the president. She had left these letters for him and in his personal spaces during the interregnum for four years," Haberman said during an appearance on CNN's The Source last month. "The Secret Service had gotten alarmed by some of them. That was not... well, that was notable."
Haberman claimed Harp's behavior has also made her coworkers feel uncomfortable: "Most of her colleagues have been uneasy with her for some time. She is representative of how different this term is from term one, because this is the kind of aide who will just give him quick, unfiltered information, connect him to other people, is present there, and basically spends most of her waking hours trying to work for him and get him what he wants."
Natalie Harp's Estranged Brother Sounds Off
Harp's estranged brother, Preston, has also spoken out, claiming she has an "unhealthy obsession" with Trump, and she's "infatuated."
"Trump's best friends are people who are his fan club," Preston suggested to Erin Burnett on CNN's OutFront. "That's probably why he likes her.
He previously told the Daily Mail that he does not "understand why my sister, or anyone, could want to work for Trump."