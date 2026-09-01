Meghan Markle's UK Return Could Spark Household Staff Crisis Over Duchess' Alleged 'Extremely Rude' Hiring Tactics

"They would hand over their résumé, then be told to stand off to the side of the room, not speak, and not make eye contact while Meghan sat there and reviewed it," the insider claimed.

"She wouldn’t ask them questions or have any kind of actual conversation with them. She would take her time reading through the résumé, look the person up and down, and then simply tell them they could leave."

Word quickly spread about the woman who became known to household staff as "Duchess Difficult."

“This happened with enough people that word absolutely got around among household staff," the source continued.

"People remember how they were treated, and there are a lot of people who simply would not want to put themselves in that position and work for her now."