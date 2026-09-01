Pete Hegseth's Wife Jennifer Emerges as His 'Secret Weapon' in Possible 2028 Presidential Bid

NBC recently reported Pete's former Fox News producer spouse is pushing him to run because he has personality traits similar to President Donald Trump.

While he has so far denied the report, sources told The New York Times the 46-year-old has been influenced by his wife before, and some Trump administration officials are said to be concerned about Jennifer's growing role at the Department of Defense.

"Jennifer Hegseth is a very heavy hand and one of his closest advisers with access inside the building, which is very unusual for a secretary of war/secretary of defense," the insider said.

Jennifer's allegedly increased access to Pentagon secrets has also been unprecedented. She was recently installed as the chair of the newly created President's Military Spouse Commission.