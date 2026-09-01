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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth's Wife Jennifer Emerges as His 'Secret Weapon' in Possible 2028 Presidential Bid

Pete Hegseth's wife is reportedly pushing him to run for president.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth's wife is reportedly pushing him to run for president.

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Sept. 1 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

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If Pete Hegseth is indeed contemplating a run for president in 2028, as has been rumored, the Secretary of Defense could be looking to use his media-savvy wife, Jennifer, as his secret weapon, RadarOnline.com can report.

Speculation has spiked that Pete is planning to declare his candidacy – mostly at the alleged urging of his spouse.

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Pushing Pete's Potential Political Plans

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Jennifer Hegseth has allegedly had a growing sphere of influence in her husband's decision-making.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Hegseth has allegedly had a growing sphere of influence in her husband's decision-making.

NBC recently reported Pete's former Fox News producer spouse is pushing him to run because he has personality traits similar to President Donald Trump.

While he has so far denied the report, sources told The New York Times the 46-year-old has been influenced by his wife before, and some Trump administration officials are said to be concerned about Jennifer's growing role at the Department of Defense.

"Jennifer Hegseth is a very heavy hand and one of his closest advisers with access inside the building, which is very unusual for a secretary of war/secretary of defense," the insider said.

Jennifer's allegedly increased access to Pentagon secrets has also been unprecedented. She was recently installed as the chair of the newly created President's Military Spouse Commission.

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Jennifer Hegseth Is Pete Hegseth's 'Most Influential Adviser'

The former Fox News producer has reportedly helped 'prep' her husband for appearances.
Source: MEGA

The former Fox News producer has reportedly helped 'prep' her husband for appearances.

Jennifer's "unofficial" duties have expanded as well. The fellow 46-year-old was previously a producer at Fox News, having a heavy hand in Pete's broadcast career. Similarly, with her husband now in a government role, she's allegedly "prepped him for appearances."

The media expert also reportedly sits in on meetings with journalists and helped create some of the promotional videos that come out of the Department of War.

Her security clearance is unknown, but Elisabeth Bumiller, a former Pentagon correspondent for The New York Times, reported that she can "slip quietly" into the building whenever she wants. Further, Jennifer allegedly sat in on "a highly sensitive meeting with her husband and top British defense officials" last year regarding Ukraine.

"She is his most influential adviser and his de facto producer at the Pentagon," Bumiller reported.

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Does Jennifer Hegseth Have Too Much Influence on Her Husband?

Questions have surfaced over just how much influence she has on Pete's decision making.
Source: MEGA

Questions have surfaced over just how much influence she has on Pete's decision making.

Pete's reliance on his wife has raised questions about his leadership, according to Bumiller, who also called Jennifer's influence "so unusual."

John Ullyot, a former Pentagon chief spokesman, told the outlet, "It's bonkers that a defense secretary would involve his wife in his sensitive official duties, including sharing details of an impending military operation, and face zero consequences. Any president deserves better judgment from his national security leaders."

And now word is she could be looking to become involved with a run at the Oval Office. NBC cited sources claiming that the couple has been "floating the idea" for several months.

The duo allegedly believe the leader of the U.S. military has the same tough-guy persona, defiant streak, and hard-line conservative views on hot-button social issues that would appeal to Trump's MAGA base.

“Hegseth is good with men, with base voters,” the source said. “He embodies that masculinity that Trump captured in 2024.”

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Pete Insists He's Not Thinking of Running for President

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Pete has denied thoughts of a run in 2028.
Source: MEGA

Pete has denied thoughts of a run in 2028.

However, Pete has been adamant that a run is the last thing on his mind right now. He called NBC's report "blatant disinformation" and accused the network of running the piece even though they were told the information was incorrect.

"100 percent false. We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous 'sources,'" Pete wrote in a post on X. "My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again. Carry on, Patriots, and enjoy your Friday night."

The Pentagon also made it crystal clear that Pete had no plans to pursue becoming Commander-in-Chief.

“Secretary Hegseth is not running for president, and his main priority is leading the Department of Defense," said Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell. "Any other speculation is nonsense."

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