Benjamin Netanyahu's Son Urgently Evacuated From U.S. Over Threat — After Israeli PM Claimed Iran Tried to Assassinate One of His Children
Sept. 1 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, was reportedly evacuated from the United States.
The Israel Prime Minister shared the news on August 24, claiming Iran attempted to "murder" one of his kids, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Yair Netanyahu Flees United States After Reported Threat
Israel’s Shin Bet security agency confirmed the "significant threat" to 35-year-old Yair's life, but the details are unknown.
Speaking on Channel 14, the prime minister called for stricter security and protection measures. He said, "Iran targeted one of my sons. Iran tried to murder him, tried to murder one of my sons."
Iran and Israel Ensnared in Conflict
The security concern came as Israel continues to have conflict in the Middle East. Israel and Iran entered into a proxy war in 1985, just under 40 years after the Jewish ethno-state's establishment.
However, their direct attacks did not begin until 2024 when Israel began bombing Syria. The nation assassinated Iranian leaders Fuad Shukr and Ismail Haniyeh. In 2025, the attacks culminated in a Twelve-Day War between the nation before a ceasefire plan was brokered, addressing military and nuclear facilities in Iran.
Their tensions were revisited in 2026, but this time with the U.S. backing Israel. They two allied nations coordinated military operations, claiming an attempt to hinder Iran's nuclear expansion.
Civilian casualties began to mount as Israel waged considerable attacks on Iran following retaliation from the country.
Yair's Political Past
Yair is an outspoken figure in Israeli politics. He's previously featured anti-Muslim and anti-Palestine posts on his Facebook account, resulting in a ban.
In one post, he wrote, "Do you know where there are no attacks, in Iceland and Japan. That's because there are no Muslims."
In another, he said, "There will never be peace with the monsters in human (form) since 1964 as 'Palestinians.'"
Notably, Iran is an Islamic republic with Islam being the state religion. Additionally, Iran often supports Palestine against the hostilities from Israel by providing Palestinian militant factions in the Gaza Strip.
Trump's Son Also Targeted
Iran wasn't receptive to foreign intervention on their land, largely blaming the U.S. and Israeli leadership. They began to target high-ranking figures in the U.S., including President Donald Trump and his family.
In one such security concern, sources received intel about a credible threat on Trump's life while he was at a NATO summit in Turkey. In response, his security team concocted a plan to evacuate him from the nation by ushering him to a decoy plane.
Rather than board the old Air Force One, like he claimed he would online, he left close staffers and press to take off in the plane while he was taken to a separate jet. A strike was not carried out on the decoy plane.
Iran also targeted the president's youngest son, Barron Trump. On Iranian state television, a video laid out threats on Barron. The video producers claimed the 20-year-old was being surveilled and they had access to his social media profiles, despite his reserved public presence.