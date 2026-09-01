Benjamin Netanyahu's Son Urgently Evacuated From U.S. Over Threat — After Israeli PM Claimed Iran Tried to Assassinate One of His Children

The security concern came as Israel continues to have conflict in the Middle East. Israel and Iran entered into a proxy war in 1985, just under 40 years after the Jewish ethno-state's establishment.

However, their direct attacks did not begin until 2024 when Israel began bombing Syria. The nation assassinated Iranian leaders Fuad Shukr and Ismail Haniyeh. In 2025, the attacks culminated in a Twelve-Day War between the nation before a ceasefire plan was brokered, addressing military and nuclear facilities in Iran.

Their tensions were revisited in 2026, but this time with the U.S. backing Israel. They two allied nations coordinated military operations, claiming an attempt to hinder Iran's nuclear expansion.

Civilian casualties began to mount as Israel waged considerable attacks on Iran following retaliation from the country.

The war remains unpopular among people across the world.