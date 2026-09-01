Audrey Hepburn's Secret Heartbreak: Hollywood Icon Suffered Multiple Devastating Miscarriages Before Her Death

Before welcoming a son with husband Mel Ferrer, the actress suffered two devastating miscarriages. The first came soon after conceiving, while the second occurred six months into her pregnancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Audrey Hepburn suffered two miscarriages before giving birth to her first son.

"She was informed that the baby was a little girl, who should have been my older sister," wrote Sean Hepburn Ferrer, now 66, in the biography Intimate Audrey.

"My mother had planned to call her Maria, so it really felt as if she’d lost a person, not just a fetus, and she carried that pain for the rest of her life."