Child Killer Who Slaughtered 6-Year-Old Boy in His Sleep Walks Free After 11 Years

A Kentucky killer who slaughtered a little boy in his sleep was released from prison after serving just 11 years, as the child's father railed against the system that freed him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ronald Exantus, 44, was acquitted of murder by pleading insanity after breaking into a Versailles home and butchering 6-year-old Logan Tipton to death in a spree that included the stabbing of two of his sisters while ranting that he would kill the entire family.