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Home > News > Murder

Child Killer Who Slaughtered 6-Year-Old Boy in His Sleep Walks Free After 11 Years

Photo of Ronald Exantus and Logan Tipton
Source: Dean Tipton/Facebook;Marion County Sheriff's Office

Ronald Exantus is now a free man.

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Sept. 1 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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A Kentucky killer who slaughtered a little boy in his sleep was released from prison after serving just 11 years, as the child's father railed against the system that freed him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ronald Exantus, 44, was acquitted of murder by pleading insanity after breaking into a Versailles home and butchering 6-year-old Logan Tipton to death in a spree that included the stabbing of two of his sisters while ranting that he would kill the entire family.

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'The Judge and Jury Gave This Monster a Slap on the Wrist'

Photo of Ronald Exantus
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Ronald Exantus was convicted of killing 6-year-old Logan Tipton.

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His attorney argued Exantus, a former dialysis nurse, was genetically schizophrenic.

He was sentenced to 20 years in a psychiatric facility, with nine years credited, speeding his release.

"The judge and jury gave this monster a slap on the wrist while handing down a life sentence to my family," Logan’s dad, Dean Tipton, mournfully said. "I'm having a hard time trying to figure out how to go on with life. Knowing that this monster gets to walk free and live his life, while I lay in this bed and my baby boy is in the grave."

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Victim's Father Threatens Killer

Photo of Dean and Logan Tipton
Source: Dean Tipton/Facebook

Dean Tipton publicly condemned the justice system.

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Exantus was previously released in October 2025, before going back behind bars when he failed to register as a convicted felon and violated his parole just eight days later.

The Kentucky legislature has since passed Logan's Law, which changed insanity defense procedures and eliminated many early-release options – but it won't apply to Exantus.

Dean threatened his son's killer upon his release, saying, "If I ever cross paths with him, I will kill the man. I will kill him where he stands."

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