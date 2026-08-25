Secret Service Aware of Iranian State Media 'Assassination Threat' Against Barron Trump as Video Sparks Security Fears
Aug. 25 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
A threat made on Barron Trump's life was taken seriously by the Secret Service.
The president's son was the target of a video airing on Iranian state TV with direct threats to his life. The clips were warnings about surveillance on the 20-year-old with a call to have him killed. In response, the Secret Service opened an investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Secret Service Acknowledge Threat on Barron Trump's Life
"The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protected," Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement. "Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence."
The Secret Service did not reveal what other actions, in any, were taken in response to the 3-minute video clip.
$10Million Reward Offered
According to Iran International, the TV ad offered a $10million reward for the NYU student's life, without specifying how the sum would be paid.
Throughout the video, the creators claimed Trump was being closely monitored. They alleged they had information about his whereabouts at various times and about his private social media accounts.
The clip also featured AI-generated content, showing a hacker in front of a computer.
War Aggression Continues in Iran
The threat on Barron's life came as his father, President Donald Trump, continues his aggression toward Iran. In early 2026, the United States launched a joint attack with Israel against Iran.
They carried out a series of strikes against the nation, claiming it was in an attempt to keep Iran from getting access to nuclear arms. Donald also previously made Iran a central defense concern in 2025, setting the scene for future advancement.
President Previously Targeted
Iran has also made additional threats against high-level officials in the United States. Most recently, Donald, 80, was reportedly the target of a potential threat made while he was in Turkey at a NATO summit.
In response, his security team concocted a plan to use a decoy plane to get the POTUS to safety.
Donald announced he would fly out of Turkey on the old Air Force One, claiming it was for "old times' sake," rather than taking the Qatari-gifted jet he had more recently used. He was then secretly diverted to a different plane.
Much of his staff and the press traveling with him stayed on the decoy flight, but they reportedly did not realize that the president was not on aircraft with them.
Additionally, in 2024, Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton was the target of a plan made by an Iranian national who offered $300,000 in exchange for his death. The man was ultimately arrested upon entering the United States.
Former Attorney General Pam Bondi said at the time, "This man landed on American soil hoping to kill President Trump. Instead, he was met with the might of American law enforcement."
"The Department of Justice will remain ever-vigilant to protect Americans, prosecute terrorists, and halt acts of terrorism before they happen."