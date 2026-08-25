Secret Service Aware of Iranian State Media 'Assassination Threat' Against Barron Trump as Video Sparks Security Fears

Iran has also made additional threats against high-level officials in the United States. Most recently, Donald, 80, was reportedly the target of a potential threat made while he was in Turkey at a NATO summit.

In response, his security team concocted a plan to use a decoy plane to get the POTUS to safety.

Donald announced he would fly out of Turkey on the old Air Force One, claiming it was for "old times' sake," rather than taking the Qatari-gifted jet he had more recently used. He was then secretly diverted to a different plane.

Much of his staff and the press traveling with him stayed on the decoy flight, but they reportedly did not realize that the president was not on aircraft with them.

Additionally, in 2024, Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton was the target of a plan made by an Iranian national who offered $300,000 in exchange for his death. The man was ultimately arrested upon entering the United States.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi said at the time, "This man landed on American soil hoping to kill President Trump. Instead, he was met with the might of American law enforcement."

"The Department of Justice will remain ever-vigilant to protect Americans, prosecute terrorists, and halt acts of terrorism before they happen."