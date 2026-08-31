Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Return Branded 'Beyond Crazy' and 'Insulting' by Royal Expert

"The reason that they're doing this is that it would undermine their own arguments about wanting privacy. What I think they're also being told on background is that, you know, they want to keep their powder dry if they need to sue somebody," Sykes continued about the lawsuit-loving disgruntled duo.

The podcaster scoffed, "If they want to sue somebody for taking a photograph of their kids going to school, for publishing their address, for taking aerial photos of their house, for all those kinds of things – they want to be able to say, 'But we never, we never publicized one iota of the fact that we were coming to England.' It's such a ridiculous argument. But if this is how we're beginning on day one, saying 'we're not even here,' I mean, it's beyond crazy. It's beyond insulting."