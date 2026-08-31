Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Return Branded 'Beyond Crazy' and 'Insulting' by Royal Expert
Aug. 31 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
A top royal expert is branding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. return "toxic" after the couple's communications team refused to confirm whether they were back on British soil, despite video appearing to show them touching down at Birmingham Airport, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Royalist podcast host Tom Sykes was left incredulous by the Sussexes' "absurd" statement, especially after a convoy of black SUVs was photographed leaving Birmingham Airport to reportedly whisk the couple away to their new digs in the Cotswolds.
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"Their office is refusing to confirm that they are in England. This is the level of Kafkaesque absurdity going on with this couple and their relationship with the media. This is how toxic, poisonous, and damaged their relationship with the British media is," Sykes fumed upon the couple's return on August 26, after the duo landed in a rented Bombardier Global Express XRS private jet that departed from Van Nuys, California, hours earlier.
"So, they have arrived, and on the first day back in the United Kingdom, they are refusing to confirm that they are in the United Kingdom. I mean, it's absolutely absurd," the royal expert huffed about Harry, 41, and Markle, 45.
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"The reason that they're doing this is that it would undermine their own arguments about wanting privacy. What I think they're also being told on background is that, you know, they want to keep their powder dry if they need to sue somebody," Sykes continued about the lawsuit-loving disgruntled duo.
The podcaster scoffed, "If they want to sue somebody for taking a photograph of their kids going to school, for publishing their address, for taking aerial photos of their house, for all those kinds of things – they want to be able to say, 'But we never, we never publicized one iota of the fact that we were coming to England.' It's such a ridiculous argument. But if this is how we're beginning on day one, saying 'we're not even here,' I mean, it's beyond crazy. It's beyond insulting."
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Sykes predicted, "If this is how they intend to approach living in this country, it's going to end really, really, really badly."
Harry and Markle haven't made any public appearances since touching down in the U.K. after their shocking and apparently rushed decision to return to the prince's homeland after living in the U.S. since 2020.
The couple quit as working royals after being denied a "half-in, half-out" arrangement by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Sussexes moved to Montecito, California, and inked megabucks deals with Netflix and Spotify, only to see their Hollywood dreams fizzle amid a string of failed projects and lackluster output.
Harry and Markle still haven't put out an official statement about their move; however, People broke the news on August 19, along with details about how their children, 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet, plan to start the upcoming school year in England.
It reported, "The couple will maintain their home in Montecito, California, and their vacation property in Portugal while establishing a private, non-royal home base in Britain," and that Harry's father, King Charles III, wasn't informed until three days prior, on August 16.