EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Rejecting Harry's Half-In, Half-Out Royal Plan'

The insider added: "Harry sees an opportunity to recover something they originally hoped might be possible, whereas Meghan looks at everything they have created since leaving and asks why she should reverse course. Their businesses, their home, and the children's lives are centered in California. From her perspective, returning to royal duties would require sacrificing too much of that independence.

"The idea of establishing a British base is particularly difficult for Meghan. Harry believes having somewhere near Windsor would make regular visits easier and give the children stronger connections with Britain, but Meghan doesn't see relocating to the UK, even part time, as part of her future. That is where their positions are furthest apart."

Harry previously revealed that before leaving his royal duties, he proposed continuing to represent the monarchy while also earning his own income.

The plan was snubbed outright following the so-called "Sandringham Summit" with the late Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals, resulting in the Sussexes leaving working royal life entirely.