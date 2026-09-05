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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Rejecting Harry's Half-In, Half-Out Royal Plan'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not be on the same page.

Sept. 4 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is said to have rejected the prospect of returning to Britain as a part-time working royal – putting her at odds with Prince Harry as he tries to rebuild his relationship with his family, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex is said to remain committed to the life the couple have established in California, despite 41-year-old Harry's hopes of revisiting the "half-in, half-out" arrangement rejected by the royal family when they stepped down as senior working members of "The Firm" in 2020.

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Meghan Markle Says No to 'Hybrid Royal Existence'

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle rejected a part-time return to royal duties in Britain, according to sources.

The alleged disagreement comes ahead of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, in July.

A source claimed: "Meghan's position is that the question was settled years ago. She isn't interested in recreating a hybrid royal existence now that they have established an entirely different future in America.

"She supports Harry having a relationship with his father and pursuing the work that matters to him in Britain, but that doesn't mean she wants to become a working member of the Royal Family again."

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Inside Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Big UK Split

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry hoped to revive his rejected "half-in, half-out" model, insiders claim.

The insider added: "Harry sees an opportunity to recover something they originally hoped might be possible, whereas Meghan looks at everything they have created since leaving and asks why she should reverse course. Their businesses, their home, and the children's lives are centered in California. From her perspective, returning to royal duties would require sacrificing too much of that independence.

"The idea of establishing a British base is particularly difficult for Meghan. Harry believes having somewhere near Windsor would make regular visits easier and give the children stronger connections with Britain, but Meghan doesn't see relocating to the UK, even part time, as part of her future. That is where their positions are furthest apart."

Harry previously revealed that before leaving his royal duties, he proposed continuing to represent the monarchy while also earning his own income.

The plan was snubbed outright following the so-called "Sandringham Summit" with the late Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals, resulting in the Sussexes leaving working royal life entirely.

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Massive California Empire

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes moved to Montecito with children Archie and Lilibet in 2020.

The couple subsequently moved to California with Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, establishing their home in Montecito.

Markle has since developed her lifestyle business, while the Sussexes signed a new First Look agreement with Netflix in August.

Harry and Markle recently traveled to Australia and shared a polished montage from their visit, fueling speculation about their ability to undertake the kind of public-facing engagements once associated with royal tours, and have since returned to the UK.

Markle's lifestyle brand has also reportedly been trademarked in Australia. A spokesperson for the Sussexes recently denied reports that the couple had trademarked Archie's and Lilibet's names, although their royal titles appeared on candles connected to a Mother's Day collection.

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Meghan Markle Demands 'Best of Both Worlds'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle prefers independence over royal commitments.

Harry and Markle lost the use of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor after stepping away from royal duties, with reports in 2023 suggesting they had subsequently considered finding another British property.

Their recent UK return has prompted speculation that Harry is in talks to take the "half-in, half-out" royal role he wanted when he first left for California.

But a source claimed: "Meghan doesn't really want this. She wants to keep Harry satisfied with two lives split between America and his homeland, but she does not really want to resume royal duties.

"She wants the best of both worlds – without the hassle and work."

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