pavan agarwal is testing how much of a mortgage decision ai can make

A mortgage approval can now be generated by artificial intelligence in a matter of minutes, according to Pavan Agarwal, who says AngelAi® can make the lending decision while a licensed financial institution remains responsible for originating the loan.

In a recent discussion, Agarwal described a system in which the AI can approve a consumer in a few minutes to a few hours, depending on the situation. He said the decision is final within the system, while the actual lending must still be performed by a licensed entity.

AngelAi therefore goes beyond software that helps a loan officer find information or prepare a recommendation. The system is being developed to make decisions within a regulated lending process.

The idea has been part of Agarwal's work for several years. During a 2023 HousingWire interview, he said AngelAi was being used to calculate income, review documents, and work through large volumes of federal and agency regulations. He also described a process in which the system can involve a human when its confidence level is not high enough to issue a final answer.