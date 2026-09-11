EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Family 'At War Over Sharon's New Political Views'

Sharon's support for Robinson's anti-immigration Unite The Kingdom rally came to light in May, when she responded to a social media post promoting a London event with: "See you at the march."

The intervention prompted Centrepoint, a charity supporting young homeless people, to end its relationship with Sharon.

Kelly, the daughter of the late Black Sabbath rocker, has now publicly distanced herself from her mother's position.

Speaking on the UK National Television Awards red carpet, Kelly said: "I don't agree. I don't agree with my mom, no. That's one thing that I can say I don't agree with her on. It's hard because I love my mom, but I also have to understand that she's entitled to her own opinions as well. It's really hard when it comes to politics and things like that, but I... that's not for me."

A source familiar with the family claimed: "Kelly loves her mother deeply, but there are certain political issues where they simply cannot see eye to eye. This is one of those subjects where Kelly feels strongly enough to speak publicly, and they are essentially at war over this pretty thorny issue."