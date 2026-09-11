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EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Family 'At War Over Sharon's New Political Views'

Split photo of Ozzy,Sharon and Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne spoke out about having major differences with her mom.

Sept. 10 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Kelly Osbourne has revealed she disagrees with her mother, Sharon Osbourne, over the television personality's support for UK right-wing activist Tommy Robinson, saying their opposing political views have created a difficult situation within the family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, the Osbournes are now "at war" over the issue, as the late Ozzy Osbourne would have been "turning in his grave" if he knew Sharon was backing the agitator.

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'I Don't Agree With My Mom'

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Photo of Sharon and Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne disagrees with mom Sharon over Tommy Robinson.

Sharon's support for Robinson's anti-immigration Unite The Kingdom rally came to light in May, when she responded to a social media post promoting a London event with: "See you at the march."

The intervention prompted Centrepoint, a charity supporting young homeless people, to end its relationship with Sharon.

Kelly, the daughter of the late Black Sabbath rocker, has now publicly distanced herself from her mother's position.

Speaking on the UK National Television Awards red carpet, Kelly said: "I don't agree. I don't agree with my mom, no. That's one thing that I can say I don't agree with her on. It's hard because I love my mom, but I also have to understand that she's entitled to her own opinions as well. It's really hard when it comes to politics and things like that, but I... that's not for me."

A source familiar with the family claimed: "Kelly loves her mother deeply, but there are certain political issues where they simply cannot see eye to eye. This is one of those subjects where Kelly feels strongly enough to speak publicly, and they are essentially at war over this pretty thorny issue."

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Why Centrepoint Cut Ties With Sharon Osbourne

Split photo of Sharon Osbourne and Cetrepoint logo
Source: MEGA

Centrepoint cut ties with Sharon Osbourne after she backed the Unite The Kingdom rally

Centrepoint said Sharon's involvement with the rally did not "align" with its values.

The charity said: "This sort of event does not align with our values. Centrepoint has a proud history of supporting young people, whatever their background, ethnicity or religion."

The charity added that, even though it was grateful for Sharon's support of its Omaze campaign, she was "not an official ongoing ambassador of Centrepoint," and said it had no plans to work with her in the future.

Kelly also addressed the trans community, describing it as central to her identity and saying she had previously believed her mother shared her views.

She said: "The LGBT community means everything to me. I wouldn't be me without them. It was the trans community that taught me about bravery. I was always of the understanding that my mom was of the same opinion as me."

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Kelly Osbourne's Heartbreak Over Ideological Split

Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne expressed sadness after realizing her and Sharon's differences.

Kelly added she felt "sad" after realizing she and Sharon may not agree on trans issues.

"I don't know if my mom knows enough trans people to make a fair judgment on anything to do with that sort of thing," the TV personality noted. "Whereas for me that is my world. And to be born in a body that doesn't belong to you, I couldn't imagine anything worse."

Our source claimed: "There is genuine sadness rather than hostility between Kelly and Sharon over their ideological differences. Kelly's position comes from her personal relationships with people in the trans community, while Sharon has expressed views that Kelly believes are based on limited understanding."

Sharon has previously discussed age limits around gender-affirming care and suggested such decisions could sometimes reflect a phase.

Kelly has said when the pair discuss the subject privately, Sharon "gets it," and that her comments are "not in any way against (the trans community.)"

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Photo of Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne considered standing for the Conservative Party in Birmingham.

Sharon's political involvement has extended beyond her support for Robinson. In February, she said she was considering standing for the British Conservative Party in Birmingham's local elections against Shahid Butt, a convicted terrorist.

After watching a social media video featuring Butt, Sharon wrote on Instagram: "This has nothing to do with racism. I think I'm gonna move to Birmingham and put my name down for the ballot to be on the council" – adding: "I'm serious."

Sharon does not live in the Midlands but has links to Birmingham through Ozzy, who was born in nearby Aston. Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, died aged 76 on July 22, 2025, at his Buckinghamshire home.

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