EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne 'Entering Politics' by Taking on a Convicted Terrorist in Local Elections — In a Move That Would 'Distract Her From Ozzy Death Grief'

A proposal for her to run as a politician emerged after local Conservatives published an open letter inviting London-born Sharon, 73, to run in the May elections in the U.K., arguing her public profile and blunt speaking style could help tackle the council's severe financial problems.

Sharon Osbourne could be considering an extraordinary shift from show business to local politics after Conservative figures urged her to stand in city council elections against a man convicted over a terrorism plot.

The intervention followed Sharon's online reaction to news Shahid Butt, standing for the Independent Candidates Alliance, intended to contest a seat.

Butt, 60, was convicted over a plot to blow up the British consulate in Yemen, though he has insisted the charge was "fabricated."

He was sentenced to five years in prison in 1999 after being found guilty of planning terrorist attacks against the British consulate, an Anglican church, and a Swiss-owned hotel in Yemen.

Prosecutors said the terrorist cell had been dispatched by Abu Hamza, the notorious Islamist preacher later jailed in the U.S, and whose son was among those convicted in the same case.

Butt continued to deny his terrorism conviction, claiming his confession was extracted under torture. He has also said evidence against him was fabricated.

But he has admitted to having a violent past, which he attributes to racism he experienced while growing up in Birmingham.

Before his conviction in Yemen, Butt had already served prison time in Birmingham for violent offenses and was linked to the Lynx gang – a predominantly Pakistani street mob involved in fights with skinheads and the National Front during the 1980s.