EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne 'Entering Politics' by Taking on a Convicted Terrorist in Local Elections — In a Move That Would 'Distract Her From Ozzy Death Grief'
Feb. 8 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne could be considering an extraordinary shift from show business to local politics after Conservative figures urged her to stand in city council elections against a man convicted over a terrorism plot – in a move sources have told RadarOnline.com could offer the fragile widow much-needed focus amid her grief over the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.
A proposal for her to run as a politician emerged after local Conservatives published an open letter inviting London-born Sharon, 73, to run in the May elections in the U.K., arguing her public profile and blunt speaking style could help tackle the council's severe financial problems.
Shahid Butt's Controversial Council Bid Explained
The intervention followed Sharon's online reaction to news Shahid Butt, standing for the Independent Candidates Alliance, intended to contest a seat.
Butt, 60, was convicted over a plot to blow up the British consulate in Yemen, though he has insisted the charge was "fabricated."
He was sentenced to five years in prison in 1999 after being found guilty of planning terrorist attacks against the British consulate, an Anglican church, and a Swiss-owned hotel in Yemen.
Prosecutors said the terrorist cell had been dispatched by Abu Hamza, the notorious Islamist preacher later jailed in the U.S, and whose son was among those convicted in the same case.
Butt continued to deny his terrorism conviction, claiming his confession was extracted under torture. He has also said evidence against him was fabricated.
But he has admitted to having a violent past, which he attributes to racism he experienced while growing up in Birmingham.
Before his conviction in Yemen, Butt had already served prison time in Birmingham for violent offenses and was linked to the Lynx gang – a predominantly Pakistani street mob involved in fights with skinheads and the National Front during the 1980s.
Sharon Osbourne's Shock Political Pivot
Sharon posted a video response on Instagram after watching footage featuring Butt, writing: "I think I'm gonna move to Birmingham and put my name down for the ballot to be on the council," before adding: "I'm serious."
The comment prompted a swift response from local Conservatives, who have been searching for a high-profile candidate as the council continues to struggle under the weight of effective bankruptcy and public anger over cuts to services.
Councillor Robert Alden, who leads the Conservative group on Birmingham City Council, said the invitation was genuine.
He wrote: "There is no doubt that Sharon Osbourne getting elected would help turn the council around."
Alden added: "Sharon is clearly passionate about wanting to help make our city even better." The comments were published in an open letter addressed directly to Sharon and shared by party activists.
A source close to the Conservatives said the pitch was not just about celebrity appeal.
They added: "The feeling is that Sharon Osbourne would instantly change the dynamic of the campaign and the council chamber itself. She is not someone who shies away from confrontation, and they believe she would publicly challenge senior officials, demand answers on how public funds are being spent, and push conversations about the city's finances that many people have avoided for years. In the Conservatives' view, her presence alone would make it much harder for the establishment to carry on as usual."
Another insider said the idea of a campaign had "sparked something" in Sharon after months dominated by mourning.
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Drowning in 'Stress' Due to Scandal-Magnet Brother Andrew — Palace Aides Warn Latest Epstein Outrage Could 'Spell the End' for Frail Cancer-Hit Monarch
A 'Distraction' From Grief?
Ozzy, the Black Sabbath frontman and self-styled Prince of Darkness, died last year aged 76 after years of ill health.
He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 and suffered a series of complications following spinal surgery.
His death marked the end of one of heavy metal's most influential careers, from the early days of Black Sabbath through a chaotic solo run that made him a global star.
Sharon attended Ozzy's funeral in the city of his birth, Birmingham, in July. The ceremony drew fans from around the world, with armies of them lining the streets in tribute.
In the months since, Sharon has spoken privately about struggling with the sudden quiet after decades of managing Ozzy's career and public life.
One associate said a political campaign could be "a way of channeling her energy" somewhere, "demanding and purposeful" to "distract" herself from grief.
Another source said the idea of her running against Butt had struck her as "symbolic", given Birmingham's struggles with extremism, social cohesion, and public trust.
Butt has maintained his innocence and said his conviction was politically motivated. There is no indication Sharon has formally agreed to stand, and party officials stressed any candidacy would be her decision alone.