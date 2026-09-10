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EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Secret Wedding Dress Details Finally Revealed

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

The world saw the dress during Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding on April 29, 2011.

Sept. 10 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Catherine, Princess of Wales, kept one of the most closely guarded secrets of her 2011 wedding to Prince William hidden until the last possible moment – and RadarOnline.com can now reveal the extraordinary lengths taken to protect the Alexander McQueen gown she wore on the big day.

William and Catherine, now both aged 44, married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, before a global television audience.

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Princess Catherine's Wedding Dress Was Kept Under Tight Security

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Photo of Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

Princess Catherine’s Alexander McQueen wedding dress was kept secret until her 2011 wedding.

Catherine's dress was designed by Sarah Burton, then creative director of Alexander McQueen, and drew on Victorian corsetry and the 1956 wedding gown worn by Grace Kelly, who died aged 52 in 1982.

Burton said at the time of Catherine's wedding: "It has been the experience of a lifetime to work with Catherine Middleton to create her wedding dress, and I have enjoyed every moment of it. I am so proud of what we and the Alexander McQueen team have created."

The Palace said Catherine had chosen the British fashion house "for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship and the technical construction of clothing."

Catherine said she wanted a gown combining "tradition and modernity" with "the artistic vision that characterizes Alexander McQueen's work."

A source familiar with the preparations claimed: "The secrecy surrounding Kate's dress was extraordinary. Everyone involved understood that even the smallest leak could have spoiled one of the most anticipated moments of the wedding."

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Inside the Secret Alexander McQueen Gown

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

The gown featured long sleeves, a V-neck and a corseted bodice.

The long-sleeved, V-neck gown featured a corseted bodice, a narrow waist, padded hips, and 58 gazar and organza-covered buttons secured with rouleau loops.

The materials were sourced from British companies, while lace appliqué was handmade by the Royal School of Needlework.

The floral design incorporated roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks, representing England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The lace was from England and France, while the construction drew on the Carrickmacross technique.

The painstaking work required to make it involved seamstresses washing their hands every 30 minutes and replacing needles every three hours to protect the delicate materials.

The train of the gown stretched almost nine feet and was designed to resemble an opening flower, with white satin gazar arches and pleats.

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Designer Hid the Gown From Her Mom

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

The gown’s train stretched almost nine feet.

Its design was kept so secret that Burton did not tell her own mother.

Burton added: "Even my mom called me and asked me, 'You wouldn't tell me, would you?'"

Embroiderer Amanda Ewing said of the dress: "We knew who it was for, but it was very secret. We had net curtains up, and cleaners were not allowed into the room, and the code on the door was changed."

But the gown was still being altered the night before the wedding.

Embroiderer Chloe Savage told People: "Brides have a tendency to do things like drop (seven pounds) before a wedding and as her dress was going to be seen from every conceivable angle by a billion people, you couldn't have it being a bit saggy because she'd lost weight or gained a couple of ounces due to stress."

Catherine completed the traditional bridal details with Queen Elizabeth II's Cartier Halo tiara, which contained 888 diamonds, and diamond earrings given to her by her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

Burton also sewed a blue ribbon inside the dress.

Catherine's wedding day bouquet contained lily-of-the-valley, hyacinth, ivy, sweet William and myrtle, with each flower carrying its own symbolism.

For the evening reception, Catherine changed into a strapless satin gown and matching shrug, also designed by Burton.

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The Dress that Drew 600,000 Visitors

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Photo of Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton
Source: MEGA

The wedding dress later attracted more than 600,000 visitors at Buckingham Palace.

The wedding dress later went on display at Buckingham Palace from July 22 to October 3, 2011, attracting more than 600,000 visitors.

A Royal Collection spokesperson said about the numbers: "It is an incredible figure. It is easily a record. We were thrilled to welcome people from all over the world and delighted it has been such a huge success."

Burton left Alexander McQueen for Givenchy in 2024, having also designed Catherine's sister Pippa Middleton's maid of honor dress.

Givenchy had created Meghan Markle's wedding dress for her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry.

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