EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Secret Wedding Dress Details Finally Revealed

Catherine's dress was designed by Sarah Burton, then creative director of Alexander McQueen, and drew on Victorian corsetry and the 1956 wedding gown worn by Grace Kelly, who died aged 52 in 1982.

Burton said at the time of Catherine's wedding: "It has been the experience of a lifetime to work with Catherine Middleton to create her wedding dress, and I have enjoyed every moment of it. I am so proud of what we and the Alexander McQueen team have created."

The Palace said Catherine had chosen the British fashion house "for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship and the technical construction of clothing."

Catherine said she wanted a gown combining "tradition and modernity" with "the artistic vision that characterizes Alexander McQueen's work."

A source familiar with the preparations claimed: "The secrecy surrounding Kate's dress was extraordinary. Everyone involved understood that even the smallest leak could have spoiled one of the most anticipated moments of the wedding."