Erika Kirk Throws Support Behind Trump at Republican Convention in New Photos — 1 Year Following Husband Charlie's Assassination
Sept. 10 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk was surrounded by an outpouring of support as the first anniversary of her husband Charlie Kirk's assassination approached, with the still-grieving widow receiving a standing ovation at the Republican National Committee's first-ever midterm convention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 37-year-old was on hand for the convention's opening night on Wednesday, September 9, when President Donald Trump took the stage and made a point of sending his love to both Erika and her late husband, as she returned it right back to the Commander-in-Chief.
Donald Trump Scolds 'Sick' People Who 'Cheered' Charlie Kirk's Murder
About an hour and a half into his lengthy speech at Dallas' American Airlines Center, Trump noted, "So, exactly one year ago tomorrow, a far-left extremist assassinated my great friend and conservative voice, Charlie Kirk, because Charlie Kirk spoke the truth."
The Turning Point USA co-founder was shot and killed by a single long-range rifle shot allegedly fired by Tyler Robinson as the conservative firebrand kicked off his fall college tour at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Robinson for aggravated murder and six other charges.
Trump then referred to the "sick" people who "cheered" on the killing, telling the audience, "For a brief moment, the mask came off the radical left, and you saw what they were really all about."
'We Will Not Let Them Win'
"And now, those same people are trying to get power over you in this election, and they are all voting Democrat, okay? They're all voting, every one of them, and you can't let it happen. We will not let them win," Trump told the crowd.
"And in Charlie's honor, I just wanna say, 'We love you, Charlie,' and Erika is here someplace," he continued, asking, "Erika? Where is Erika?"
Erika Kirk Tears as Audience Begins Chanting 'Charlie!'
The camera found Erika seated in a place of honor between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, as the latter pointed at Charlie's widow as she rose to her feet to applause from the audience inside the convention.
The mother of two wore her blond locks in long waves and looked stylish in an olive green belted pantsuit with a white top underneath. She smiled at the show of support and appeared to mouth "I miss him," before loud chants of "Charlie" erupted.
The former beauty queen became visibly moved as tears welled in her eyes and her face fell with sadness.
Trump Recognizes What Erika Kirk 'Has Had to Go Through'
After the chants died down a bit, Trump told the crowd, "Thank you very much" for the outpouring of support for the outspoken free-speech advocate and the wife of the four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son he left behind.
The president also thanked Erika and noted she would be attending the convention's second day, which fell on the one-year anniversary of Charlie's assassination.
"She has put up with something, boy. Oh, boy. What she's had to go through, and the most beautiful family. It's just terrible," Trump continued about the widow, who took over as TPUSA's CEO following Charlie's death and has since faced a barrage of attacks and conspiracy theories.
Erika Kirk Keeps Tribute to Charlie Very Short and Sweet
Although Erika didn't speak at the convention, she released a simple Instagram tribute to her husband that some fans found a little too no-frills.
Late Thursday afternoon, the Arizona native shared a black-and-white photo from the couple's May 2021 wedding day of their clasped hands.
On top of the picture, she wrote, "...until Heaven," but didn't include a caption to the post.
"This is all you have to say on the first anniversary of your husband's murder ?" one follower wrote in the comments, although many others sent their "prayers" and "love."
'We Love You, CK'
Trump didn't issue a formal statement about the anniversary of Kirk's assassination, instead letting his words at the RNC midterm convention speech convey his feelings.
Charlie's close pal, Vice President JD Vance, kept his anniversary statement short but meaningful, writing on X, "We love you, CK, and miss you every day," alongside two photos of the men together in happier times.