Erika Kirk Throws Support Behind Trump at Republican Convention in New Photos — 1 Year Following Husband Charlie's Assassination

About an hour and a half into his lengthy speech at Dallas' American Airlines Center, Trump noted, "So, exactly one year ago tomorrow, a far-left extremist assassinated my great friend and conservative voice, Charlie Kirk, because Charlie Kirk spoke the truth."

The Turning Point USA co-founder was shot and killed by a single long-range rifle shot allegedly fired by Tyler Robinson as the conservative firebrand kicked off his fall college tour at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Robinson for aggravated murder and six other charges.

Trump then referred to the "sick" people who "cheered" on the killing, telling the audience, "For a brief moment, the mask came off the radical left, and you saw what they were really all about."