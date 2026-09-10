Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash From Critics Over Charlie Kirk Tribute 1 Year After His Assassination
Sept. 10 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. faced backlash from critics online after sharing a tribute to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk one year after his assassination, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Thursday, September 10, Don Jr. took to X and shared a series of photos featuring both him and Kirk.
Donald Trump Jr. Shared Photos of Charlie Kirk
One snapshot showed Don Jr., Vice President J.D. Vance, Kirk, and Kid Rock at an event.
Another showed Don Jr., who is the eldest son of President Donald Trump, standing side by side with the political commentator in the snow.
"Miss you so much buddy!!!" he captioned the post.
Donald Trump Jr. and Family Criticized Online for Tribute
Instead of support, Don Jr. faced criticism in the comments section from people who seemingly believed that he and his father had been disloyal Kirk.
"Truly disgusting how you guys have betrayed Charlie. Your dad wouldn't (have) won without Charlie and Tucker (Carlson)," one X user wrote. "The next day, when Trump is asked about Charlie, Trump says, 'look at my big beautiful ballroom.' Disgusting."
The critic appeared to be referencing an interview with the POTUS shortly after Kirk's assassination when a reporter asked how he was holding up.
"I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks," the president responded at the time. "They've just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get, as you know, for about 150 years, and it's going to be a beauty."
'The Day Trump Lost My Support'
"The day Trump lost my support," a second person appeared to agree. "It was yeah, yeah, very sad, now let's talk about my ballroom."
Another critic in the comments section alleged, "You miss him cause he can’t help your dad win the midterms," and a fourth claimed, "Charlie Kirk was someone to use to get what you all wanted!!!"
Another X user replied, "It’s sad Charlie didn’t have one person around him with the integrity to be honest when it mattered most."
Donald Trump Jr. Said Charlie Kirk Was 'Like a Little Brother'
As Radar previously reported, Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.
That same day, Don Jr. took to X and shared a tribute likening him to a "little brother."
"He was one of the most courageous, principled men I’ve ever known, and he lived every day with purpose," he wrote. "This loss is absolutely devastating — not only for Erika and the kids, but for our country," he continued in the lengthy message. "We’ve lost a leader, a fighter, and a man whose character and conviction were rare. Too rare. To think that his life was cut short by a brutal, heinous, evil act is beyond comprehension. It is horrible and it is heartbreaking."
"This is an unimaginable loss. For me, for his family, for everyone who loved him, and for America. Rest in peace, brother. You will be missed more than words can ever say — but your legacy will never be forgotten and we will keep fighting the good fight," he concluded.