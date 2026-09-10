Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash From Critics Over Charlie Kirk Tribute 1 Year After His Assassination

Instead of support, Don Jr. faced criticism in the comments section from people who seemingly believed that he and his father had been disloyal Kirk.

"Truly disgusting how you guys have betrayed Charlie. Your dad wouldn't (have) won without Charlie and Tucker (Carlson)," one X user wrote. "The next day, when Trump is asked about Charlie, Trump says, 'look at my big beautiful ballroom.' Disgusting."

The critic appeared to be referencing an interview with the POTUS shortly after Kirk's assassination when a reporter asked how he was holding up.

"I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks," the president responded at the time. "They've just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get, as you know, for about 150 years, and it's going to be a beauty."