EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of How Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Stood Strong as Her Husband's 'Killer' Faces Trial

The initial day of the legal proceedings marked the first time Erika, 37, came face to face with the man accused of using a rifle to kill her 31-year-old husband.

Robinson, 23, wore a gray suit and shackles as prosecutors presented evidence about Charlie's murder on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Erika, who is now a single mom of a 2-year-old son and a daughter who turns 4 in August, held hands with her mother-in-law, Kathryn, in the courtroom.

However, Erika exited just before prosecutors played three videos showing the horrifying moment a bullet tore through Charlie's neck during a stop on his American Comeback tour at the school in Orem.