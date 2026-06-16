Amanda Seyfried Forced to Hire Bodyguard Amid Backlash to Her 'Hateful' Charlie Kirk Comment

She reshared a meme, implying that Kirk’s death was inevitable, and called him "hateful" in a separate comment.

The meme read: "You can't invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating."

Speaking to British GQ, the Oscar nominee explained: "A, I'm allowed to fu-king voice my feelings, and B, do it in a way that’s not unkind necessarily.

"But there's just an outsized fear and hatred and impulse to bash and to tear down. And I experienced a very small fraction of that."