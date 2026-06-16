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Home > Celebrity > Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried Forced to Hire Bodyguard Amid Backlash to Her 'Hateful' Charlie Kirk Comment

picture of Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried claims she was forced to hire a bodyguard following her controversial comments made about the late political activist, Charlie Kirk

June 16 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

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Amanda Seyfried claims she was forced to hire a bodyguard after making controversial comments about Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Mean Girls actress, 40, says she feared for her own safety after dubbing the conservative political activist as "hateful" following his shooting death at a university last September.

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'I’m Allowed To Voice My feelings'

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picture of Amanda Seyfried
Source: MEGA

Seyfried defended her right to have an opinion on Kirk.

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She reshared a meme, implying that Kirk’s death was inevitable, and called him "hateful" in a separate comment.

The meme read: "You can't invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating."

Speaking to British GQ, the Oscar nominee explained: "A, I'm allowed to fu-king voice my feelings, and B, do it in a way that’s not unkind necessarily.

"But there's just an outsized fear and hatred and impulse to bash and to tear down. And I experienced a very small fraction of that."

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Amanda Seyfried Hires a Bodyguard

picture of Amanda Seyfried
Source: MEGA

Seyfried struggled to digest having to have security at an airport in wake of her comment.

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She continued: "I want my kids to be able to feel safe to voice their opinions as long as they're not harmful.

"So I'm like, 'What do I do? What do I say?' And then all of a sudden I find myself with a fu-king bodyguard at the airport, and I'm like, 'This is crazy.'"

Kirk died in September 2025 after he was shot while on stage at Utah Valley University during a stop on his American Comeback Tour. He was 31.

He was the father of two children, a son and a daughter, whom he shared with his wife, Erika Kirk, who has since succeeded him as TPUSA CEO.

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'No One Should Have To Experience This Level Of Violence'

picture of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Seyfried made it clear she did not endorse Kirk's brutal shooting.

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Like the Kirks, Seyfried shares two children with husband Thomas Sadoski, daughter Nina, nine, and son Thomas, five.

After her initial comment about Kirk following his death, Seyfried defended her statement by writing on Instagram: "We're forgetting the nuance of humanity.

"I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable," she continued. "No one should have to experience this level of violence."

She concluded: "This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?"

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picture of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder.

The actress also refused to apologize for the social media comments in a December 2025 interview with Who What Wear.

She said: "I mean, for f--ks sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes," the actress told the outlet.

"What I said was pretty damn factual, and I'm free to have an opinion, of course."

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah resident accused of killing the MAGA commentator, has been charged with aggravated murder.

He faces multiple charges in the case, including felony discharge of a firearm, witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

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