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Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Inside Charlie Kirk's Assassination and the Chilling Texts Allegedly Sent by Suspect Tyler Robinson After Shooting

Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025.
Source: @AMBERJONESROBINSON / FACEBOOK; MEGA

Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025.

Sept. 9 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.

One day before the first anniversary of the conservative activist's death, RadarOnline.com revisits the text messages allegedly sent by murder suspect Tyler Robinson after the shooting.

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Tyler Robinson Allegedly Confesses to Charlie Kirk's Murder in Texts

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Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.

On the day of the shooting, Robinson, 23, allegedly sent his former roommate a text that read: "Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard."

The roommate then allegedly found a chilling note that said, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

When asked if he was serious, Robinson allegedly verified that he was "still ok" and "stuck in Orem," a town in Utah, "for a little while longer yet."

"To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age," the message continued. "I am sorry to involve you."

Still apparently in disbelief, the roommate reportedly responded, "You weren't the one who did it right????"

"I am, I'm sorry," Robinson allegedly replied.

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Tyler Robinson Allegedly Claimed 'Some Hate Can't Be Negotiated Out'

Charlie Kirk was a controversial conservative activist.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was a controversial conservative activist.

When he was asked about his motive for the attack, appearing to refer to Kirk, Robinson allegedly wrote, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

"If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence," the message added. "Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven't seen anything about them finding it."

The roommate allegedly asked him how long he'd been planning the assassination, and Robinson allegedly responded that it had been a "bit over a week."

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Tyler Robinson Allegedly Discussed 'Engraving Bullets' in Texts

One of the bullet casings allegedly read, 'Hey, fascist, catch.'
Source: MEGA

One of the bullet casings allegedly read, 'Hey, fascist, catch.'

In another part of the conversation, Robinson allegedly described "engraving bullets." Two of the inscriptions found on bullet casings by investigators included the words "Bella Ciao" and "Hey, fascist, catch."

"The f----- messages are mostly a big meme, if I see 'notices bulge uwu' on Fox New (sic) I might have a stroke," another message read. "Alright I'm gonna have to leave it, that really f------ sucks."

A later text allegedly told the roommate to "delete" their exchange.

Additionally, FBI also reviewed messages from a Discord chat that Robinson was believed to have posted in.

"Hey guys, I have bad news for you all," one message said. "It was me at UVU yesterday…I’m sorry for all of this."

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Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with Kirk's death. The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty.

On September 1, nearly one year after the shooting, a judge ruled that Robinson would stand trial.

"This evidence is sufficient at this stage to support a reasonable belief the defendant is the individual who shot and killed Charlie Kirk," Judge Tony Graf said at the time, according to NPR.

If found guilty, Robinson could potentially face the death penalty.

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