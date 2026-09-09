Inside Charlie Kirk's Assassination and the Chilling Texts Allegedly Sent by Suspect Tyler Robinson After Shooting

On the day of the shooting, Robinson, 23, allegedly sent his former roommate a text that read: "Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard."

The roommate then allegedly found a chilling note that said, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

When asked if he was serious, Robinson allegedly verified that he was "still ok" and "stuck in Orem," a town in Utah, "for a little while longer yet."

"To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age," the message continued. "I am sorry to involve you."

Still apparently in disbelief, the roommate reportedly responded, "You weren't the one who did it right????"

"I am, I'm sorry," Robinson allegedly replied.