EXCLUSIVE: Princess Charlotte Faces School Dilemma as Eton Still Says 'No'

George's future has long been associated with Eton, but its continued boys-only admissions policy means Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and Prince William, 44, will have to consider a different path for their daughter – with Catherine's former school, Marlborough College, a possibility.

A royal source claimed: "William and Catherine have always placed enormous importance on giving their children as normal and cohesive an upbringing as their circumstances allow, so the fact that Charlotte cannot simply follow George presents an interesting decision. They will want somewhere where she can flourish as Charlotte rather than constantly being treated as the King's granddaughter or the future King's sister."

The insider added: "Marlborough would inevitably enter the conversation because Catherine understands the school personally. She knows its culture, she knows what boarding there involves and, most importantly, she knows from experience whether she believes that environment could suit her daughter. That familiarity could be enormously reassuring when making such a significant decision.

"Charlotte also has a fascinating example much closer to home in Princess Anne. Anne demonstrated decades ago that a princess could leave the immediate royal bubble, attend boarding school and develop considerable independence. Charlotte's circumstances are different, but there is certainly a family precedent for allowing a royal daughter to establish an identity away from her brothers."