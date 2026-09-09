Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > The Royal Family
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Charlotte Faces School Dilemma as Eton Still Says 'No'

Photo of Princess Charlotte
Source: MEGA

Princess Charlotte may be dealing with a major school issue.

Sept. 9 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Princess Charlotte faces a royal school dilemma as Eton College remains committed to educating boys – ruling out the prospect of the young princess following her elder brother, Prince George, through the gates of Britain's most famous boarding school, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Charlotte, 11, will eventually have to leave Lambrook School, where she has been educated alongside her siblings George, 13, and Prince Louis, eight.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Princess Kate Face Major School Crisis For Charlotte

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Princess Charlotte
Source: MEGA

Princess Charlotte faces a school choice because Eton remains boys-only.

George's future has long been associated with Eton, but its continued boys-only admissions policy means Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and Prince William, 44, will have to consider a different path for their daughter – with Catherine's former school, Marlborough College, a possibility.

A royal source claimed: "William and Catherine have always placed enormous importance on giving their children as normal and cohesive an upbringing as their circumstances allow, so the fact that Charlotte cannot simply follow George presents an interesting decision. They will want somewhere where she can flourish as Charlotte rather than constantly being treated as the King's granddaughter or the future King's sister."

The insider added: "Marlborough would inevitably enter the conversation because Catherine understands the school personally. She knows its culture, she knows what boarding there involves and, most importantly, she knows from experience whether she believes that environment could suit her daughter. That familiarity could be enormously reassuring when making such a significant decision.

"Charlotte also has a fascinating example much closer to home in Princess Anne. Anne demonstrated decades ago that a princess could leave the immediate royal bubble, attend boarding school and develop considerable independence. Charlotte's circumstances are different, but there is certainly a family precedent for allowing a royal daughter to establish an identity away from her brothers."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Royal Tradition of Elite Boarding Schools

Photo of Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Pricess Catherine’s former school, Marlborough College, may have emerged as a possibility.

Catherine attended Marlborough in Wiltshire after studying at Downe House and went on to the University of St Andrews, where she met William.

Charlotte could therefore follow her mother's educational footsteps rather than those of her father and brother.

William attended Eton, across the River Thames from Windsor Castle, as did Prince Harry, 41.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Princess Anne
Source: MEGA

Princess Anne became the first daughter of a British monarch to attend school.

Princess Anne, meanwhile, became the first daughter of a British monarch to attend school rather than being educated principally at home when she was sent to Benenden School in Kent.

Anne, 76, ultimately collected six O-levels and three A-levels during her education and became known for the forthright personality that would characterize her later royal career.

Charlotte's eventual destination has yet to be announced, and there is no suggestion that a final decision has been made.

Her position is also markedly different from George's.

As second in line to the throne, George's education carries particular constitutional and public interest, while Charlotte is third in line.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
President Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's $10Billion Tax-Leak Fight Explodes as Watchdog Claims 'Collusive' IRS Immunity Deal Shielded His Family and Businesses

Pete Hegseth

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Hit With Lawsuit Over Pentagon's Stunning Chinese Military Blacklist U-Turn

Why Princess Kate Wants Normalcy For Her Daughter

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Princess Charlotte
Source: MEGA

Charlotte’s eventual school destination remained undecided.

For William and Catherine, however, the decision will ultimately involve finding a school capable of offering their daughter independence while accommodating the unusual scrutiny that inevitably accompanies royal life.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan Markle are understood to be based in the Cotswolds after returning to Britain last month – while their children have reportedly been enrolled at a prep school.

Sources have told us one of the reasons for the Sussexes' move back to the UK is Harry's admiration for the country's education system and schools.

Harry's relationship with William has been strained since the Sussexes left royal duties, with the brothers once having shared a close personal and working relationship.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.