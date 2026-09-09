EXCLUSIVE: Princess Charlotte Faces School Dilemma as Eton Still Says 'No'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Princess Charlotte faces a royal school dilemma as Eton College remains committed to educating boys – ruling out the prospect of the young princess following her elder brother, Prince George, through the gates of Britain's most famous boarding school, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charlotte, 11, will eventually have to leave Lambrook School, where she has been educated alongside her siblings George, 13, and Prince Louis, eight.
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George's future has long been associated with Eton, but its continued boys-only admissions policy means Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and Prince William, 44, will have to consider a different path for their daughter – with Catherine's former school, Marlborough College, a possibility.
A royal source claimed: "William and Catherine have always placed enormous importance on giving their children as normal and cohesive an upbringing as their circumstances allow, so the fact that Charlotte cannot simply follow George presents an interesting decision. They will want somewhere where she can flourish as Charlotte rather than constantly being treated as the King's granddaughter or the future King's sister."
The insider added: "Marlborough would inevitably enter the conversation because Catherine understands the school personally. She knows its culture, she knows what boarding there involves and, most importantly, she knows from experience whether she believes that environment could suit her daughter. That familiarity could be enormously reassuring when making such a significant decision.
"Charlotte also has a fascinating example much closer to home in Princess Anne. Anne demonstrated decades ago that a princess could leave the immediate royal bubble, attend boarding school and develop considerable independence. Charlotte's circumstances are different, but there is certainly a family precedent for allowing a royal daughter to establish an identity away from her brothers."
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Catherine attended Marlborough in Wiltshire after studying at Downe House and went on to the University of St Andrews, where she met William.
Charlotte could therefore follow her mother's educational footsteps rather than those of her father and brother.
William attended Eton, across the River Thames from Windsor Castle, as did Prince Harry, 41.
Princess Anne, meanwhile, became the first daughter of a British monarch to attend school rather than being educated principally at home when she was sent to Benenden School in Kent.
Anne, 76, ultimately collected six O-levels and three A-levels during her education and became known for the forthright personality that would characterize her later royal career.
Charlotte's eventual destination has yet to be announced, and there is no suggestion that a final decision has been made.
Her position is also markedly different from George's.
As second in line to the throne, George's education carries particular constitutional and public interest, while Charlotte is third in line.
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For William and Catherine, however, the decision will ultimately involve finding a school capable of offering their daughter independence while accommodating the unusual scrutiny that inevitably accompanies royal life.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan Markle are understood to be based in the Cotswolds after returning to Britain last month – while their children have reportedly been enrolled at a prep school.
Sources have told us one of the reasons for the Sussexes' move back to the UK is Harry's admiration for the country's education system and schools.
Harry's relationship with William has been strained since the Sussexes left royal duties, with the brothers once having shared a close personal and working relationship.