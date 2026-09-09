Royal Family Scrambles to Get Advance Copy of Explosive 'Queen Elizabeth III' Book Featuring Scenarios 'Palace Doesn't Want People Thinking About'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Hollywood insider Rob Shuter's upcoming novel may be a work of fiction, but it allegedly has palace insiders fearful of the scenario it lays out, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, ascends to the throne after a massive royal family tragedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Shuter announced on August 24 that his upcoming book, Queen Elizabeth III: The New American House of Windsor, is dropping on December 1, and worried palace officials want to get their hands on a copy well before then.
New Future Historical Fiction Novel Features Royal Family Tragedy
"Rob says it’s fiction, but that isn’t calming anybody down," a source tells Radar about the book. "He’s shining a spotlight on scenarios the Palace absolutely does not want people thinking about."
In his announcement about the novel, Shuter described the plot as "Fifteen years from now, a catastrophic helicopter crash over Balmoral Castle changes the line of succession in one devastating moment, plunging the British monarchy into its darkest crisis in centuries."
While he didn't indicate it in the release, it appeared to mean that Prince William and his three heirs, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are no longer next in the line of succession to the throne after the crash.
Lilibet Becomes Queen Elizabeth III in New Book
Apparently, something also happens to the next in line after the Wales family, as Lilibet ascends to the throne instead of her father, Prince Harry, and older brother, Archie.
"From the wreckage, a new royal power rises out of Montecito – but not the one the world expects. At the center is a young American woman who was never meant to rule: overlooked, underestimated, and suddenly crowned Queen Elizabeth III," Shuter revealed in his announcement, as "Lilibet" was the late Queen Elizabeth II's family nickname.
'It Isn’t impossible' When Looking at the Line of Succession
A second insider dished that the plot "sounds outrageous until you actually look at the line of succession," as Lilibet is seventh in line to the throne at the moment.
"That's what makes this book so uncomfortable," they said. "It isn't impossible."
Despite the Palace reportedly being desperate to get an early peek at the explosive manuscript, the source insisted there was no chance of it falling into royal hands before its release, as "They’re not getting it. It's under lock and key until publication day."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Declared 'Private Citizens' by King Charles
"I wanted to explore what happens when the most traditional institution on Earth is forced to hand its future to someone it never imagined wearing the Crown," Shuter shared about his upcoming work. "She isn’t prepared for the monarchy – and the monarchy definitely isn’t prepared for her."
When Shuter began writing the book, Lilibet was still the ultimate California girl, born in Santa Barbara and having spent her entire life growing up at Harry and Markle’s $14million Montecito estate.
Now, Lilibet is starting a brand-new life in a brand-new country after Harry and Markle made the decision to move their family back to the U.K. in late August, six years after their sensational 2020 Megxit and just ahead of the start of their children’s fall school term.
The King made it clear that despite Harry and Markle’s dramatic return to England, there will be no royal comeback for the couple after they walked away from life inside The Firm.
A communication sent by the head of the Royal Household to government departments, military officials and Lord Lieutenants on Monday, September 7, stressed there was “no change” to the Sussexes’ post-Megxit status, declaring them “private citizens” whose HRH styles “remain in abeyance” despite their return to Britain.