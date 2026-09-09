Royal Family Scrambles to Get Advance Copy of Explosive 'Queen Elizabeth III' Book Featuring Scenarios 'Palace Doesn't Want People Thinking About'

"I wanted to explore what happens when the most traditional institution on Earth is forced to hand its future to someone it never imagined wearing the Crown," Shuter shared about his upcoming work. "She isn’t prepared for the monarchy – and the monarchy definitely isn’t prepared for her."

When Shuter began writing the book, Lilibet was still the ultimate California girl, born in Santa Barbara and having spent her entire life growing up at Harry and Markle’s $14million Montecito estate.

Now, Lilibet is starting a brand-new life in a brand-new country after Harry and Markle made the decision to move their family back to the U.K. in late August, six years after their sensational 2020 Megxit and just ahead of the start of their children’s fall school term.

The King made it clear that despite Harry and Markle’s dramatic return to England, there will be no royal comeback for the couple after they walked away from life inside The Firm.

A communication sent by the head of the Royal Household to government departments, military officials and Lord Lieutenants on Monday, September 7, stressed there was “no change” to the Sussexes’ post-Megxit status, declaring them “private citizens” whose HRH styles “remain in abeyance” despite their return to Britain.