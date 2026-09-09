EXCLUSIVE: Trump's $10Billion Tax-Leak Fight Explodes as Watchdog Claims 'Collusive' IRS Immunity Deal Shielded His Family and Businesses

CREW, a nonprofit watchdog focused on government ethics and conflicts of interest, zeroed in on a May 19, 2026, order issued by then-Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, which the group refers to as the "Immunity Order."

The watchdog claimed the arrangement stemmed from a purported settlement previously described by a court as the "product of collusion" with "no viable basis in law or fact."

CREW alleged the deal produced a sweeping windfall for Trump by including "debt relief," a "tax discharge," and freedom from ongoing mandatory tax audits and potential associated liabilities. They argued the alleged arrangement gave Trump a financial and legal advantage unavailable to ordinary taxpayers.