Texas Church Leader Caught Saying Congregants Wished Trump's Assassination Attempt Had Been 'More Successful' in Explosive Video
Sept. 9 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
The reverend of a controversial Presbyterian church in Austin, Texas, has come under fire after saying some of her congregants wished the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, "had been more successful," RadarOnline.com can report.
The church is home to Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, who is said to be neck and neck in the latest polls with Republican candidate and current Attorney General Ken Paxton for the coveted congressional seat.
Austin Church Leader Speaks Ill of President Trump
As Paxton seemingly struggles in the typically red state, his campaign may have received an unintentional boost from Reverend Babs Miller, affectionately known as "minister to the parish" at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, who shared some of her congregants' feelings.
Talarico has reportedly called the church his home since he was 2 years old, but now he's seemingly having to face questions about the group after a video went viral of Miller referencing the assassination attempt, claiming: "We still have people in this church who wish that that young man had not just nicked his ear, but had been more successful."
That "young man" was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate President Trump as he rallied supporters in a Butler, Pennsylvania, field in 2024, before being neutralized by the Secret Service.
According to Townhall.com, which released the video, Miller didn't divulge which church members felt that way. There is presently no evidence that her comments had anything to do with Talarico.
'What a Repugnant Excuse for a Human'
Critics were swift to call out the religious leader for her comments.
"What a repugnant excuse for a human. TDS is very real, frightening," one person commented, as another added, "To wish physical harm on someone is not consistent with a godly lifestyle. I can only imagine what their doctrine of faith is."
A third person remarked, "So, this isn't a church, it's a cult leader."
One person warned, "Everyone's soul is in danger that goes into that church," while another claimed, "That church has strayed from the Holy Scripture. Might drop the Reverend title, Babs, the Lord is listening. Demons took over."
Ken Paxton Faced Troubling Accusations
Talarico is yet to address the reverend's comments, but he's not the only candidate that has been connected to controvery.
His Republican opponent, Paxton, who campaigns on his religious values, faced impeachment in 2023 when he was allegedly caught canoodling with a woman who wasn't his wife.
He denied any wrongdoing and was acquitted by the state senate after being accused of misuse of his office, accepting bribes and pressuring a donor to give a job to his alleged mistress, Laura Olson.
Just a year later, Paxton reportedly met and fell for Christian influencer Tracy Duhon after the two met at the Kentucky Derby, despite still being legally married to his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton.
After her husband's alleged second affair became public, Angela filed for divorce on "biblical grounds" in 2025. The pair, who tied the knot in 1986, share four children.
Ken Paxton Spotted With His Lover Overseas
Paxton's relationship with Duhon seems to have weathered the rocky waters, as the two were spotted together in Europe over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
That outing came a week after the pair were caught taking a flight from Washington, D.C., to Reykjavík, Iceland.
The irony of taking an overseas trip during America's 250th birthday celebrations was not lost Paxton's opponent, Talarico, who fired off on X, "Americans celebrated 250 years of independence from Britain this weekend. Ken Paxton spent it with the British."