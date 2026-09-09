Texas Church Leader Caught Saying Congregants Wished Trump's Assassination Attempt Had Been 'More Successful' in Explosive Video

Talarico is yet to address the reverend's comments, but he's not the only candidate that has been connected to controvery.

His Republican opponent, Paxton, who campaigns on his religious values, faced impeachment in 2023 when he was allegedly caught canoodling with a woman who wasn't his wife.

He denied any wrongdoing and was acquitted by the state senate after being accused of misuse of his office, accepting bribes and pressuring a donor to give a job to his alleged mistress, Laura Olson.

Just a year later, Paxton reportedly met and fell for Christian influencer Tracy Duhon after the two met at the Kentucky Derby, despite still being legally married to his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton.

After her husband's alleged second affair became public, Angela filed for divorce on "biblical grounds" in 2025. The pair, who tied the knot in 1986, share four children.