Caught on Camera: MAGA Firebrand Ken Paxton Seen With Alleged Mistress in Europe — After Embattled Republican's Wife Files for Divorce on 'Biblical Grounds'
July 8 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
MAGA firebrand Ken Paxton has been caught on camera with his alleged mistress, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the President Trump-backed candidate was seen enjoying himself in Europe.
Over the Fourth of July Weekend, Paxton was filmed taking in the sights alongside Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, 58, according to footage obtained by the Daily Mail.
Ken Paxton Busted on Camera
In the clip, the 63-year-old, wearing a blue suit, is walking with Duhon, who wears a green dress, before he appears to notice the camera behind him.
Paxton then quickly walks away before stopping and waiting for Duhon to continue walking near him. Just last week, the pair were caught taking a flight from Washington, D.C., to Reykjavík, Iceland. The politician is already receiving brutal backlash for his holiday outing, especially from his opponent, Rep. James Talarico.
"Americans celebrated 250 years of independence from Britain this weekend. Ken Paxton spent it with the British, Talarico, who will face off against Paxton in November, wrote on X.
Others followed suit, as one user on social media wrote, "Oh jeez, we don't want him. Take him back!"
Ken Paxton's Ugly History Exposed
Another noted, "Says a lot about the Texas electorate that this scumbag is tied with Talarico..." and a commentator predicted, "Texas won't care."
A previous poll had both candidates in a close race.
Paxton is still legally married to his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, who "filed for divorce on biblical grounds" in 2025. The pair, who tied the knot in 1986, share four children. During Paxton's impeachment trial in 2023, rumors of his affair with another woman were touched on.
He was accused of bribery, abuse of office, and obstruction of justice in an attempt to hide his affair from his wife and voters. However, he was ultimately acquitted.
Donald Trump Goes Off on Ken Paxton's Rival
Despite being buried in controversy, Paxton still received praise from the president following his victory over Sen. John Cornyn in the Texas Senate GOP primary runoff in May.
"John will remain my friend for a long time to come, as we both watch Ken become a fantastic, common-sense Senator, one who is respected by all," Trump said, before going off on Talarico.
The 80-year-old raged, "Alfred E. Neuman, may be the worst TEXAS candidate I have ever seen. A strong Open Borders advocate, he is WEAK ON CRIME, believes there are 6 genders, is insulting to Jesus Christ, will never support the Military, was a big Mask Wearer until recently, and is a Vegan who dislikes meat...
Alfred E. Neuman is the cartoon mascot who appears on the cover of Mad magazine.
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For his part, 37-year-old Talarico shrugged off Trump's insults, instead responding, "I honestly get the sense that people across the spectrum, across the state, are tired of this 'politics as professional wrestling,' right?"
He continued during an interview with MS NOW: "You got these old guys lathered up in their fake tan, throwing corny nicknames at each other. “What people are hungry for is elected officials who are going to do the work, who are going to bring both parties together and pass legislation that’s actually going to make their lives easier and better and less stressful,” he said. “And I’m putting my money on that. I really am."
"I think that these nicknames and these personal attacks don't actually meet the needs of Texans," Talarico added.