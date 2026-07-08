Caught on Camera: MAGA Firebrand Ken Paxton Seen With Alleged Mistress in Europe — After Embattled Republican's Wife Files for Divorce on 'Biblical Grounds'

In the clip, the 63-year-old, wearing a blue suit, is walking with Duhon, who wears a green dress, before he appears to notice the camera behind him.

Paxton then quickly walks away before stopping and waiting for Duhon to continue walking near him. Just last week, the pair were caught taking a flight from Washington, D.C., to Reykjavík, Iceland. The politician is already receiving brutal backlash for his holiday outing, especially from his opponent, Rep. James Talarico.

"Americans celebrated 250 years of independence from Britain this weekend. Ken Paxton spent it with the British, Talarico, who will face off against Paxton in November, wrote on X.

Others followed suit, as one user on social media wrote, "Oh jeez, we don't want him. Take him back!"