Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics

Caught on Camera: MAGA Firebrand Ken Paxton Seen With Alleged Mistress in Europe — After Embattled Republican's Wife Files for Divorce on 'Biblical Grounds'

Photo of Ken Paxton
Source: MEGA

Ken Paxton was seen in Europe living it up with his alleged mistress.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 8 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

MAGA firebrand Ken Paxton has been caught on camera with his alleged mistress, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the President Trump-backed candidate was seen enjoying himself in Europe.

Over the Fourth of July Weekend, Paxton was filmed taking in the sights alongside Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, 58, according to footage obtained by the Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Ken Paxton Busted on Camera

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ken Paxton
Source: MEGA

Paxton was seen on a European vacation, but he wasn't alone.

In the clip, the 63-year-old, wearing a blue suit, is walking with Duhon, who wears a green dress, before he appears to notice the camera behind him.

Paxton then quickly walks away before stopping and waiting for Duhon to continue walking near him. Just last week, the pair were caught taking a flight from Washington, D.C., to Reykjavík, Iceland. The politician is already receiving brutal backlash for his holiday outing, especially from his opponent, Rep. James Talarico.

"Americans celebrated 250 years of independence from Britain this weekend. Ken Paxton spent it with the British, Talarico, who will face off against Paxton in November, wrote on X.

Others followed suit, as one user on social media wrote, "Oh jeez, we don't want him. Take him back!"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @MichaelKarlis/X
Article continues below advertisement

Ken Paxton's Ugly History Exposed

Photo of Ken Paxton, Tracy Duhon
Source: @MichaelKarlis/X

Paxton was seen with Christian influencer Tracy Duhon.

Another noted, "Says a lot about the Texas electorate that this scumbag is tied with Talarico..." and a commentator predicted, "Texas won't care."

A previous poll had both candidates in a close race.

Paxton is still legally married to his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, who "filed for divorce on biblical grounds" in 2025. The pair, who tied the knot in 1986, share four children. During Paxton's impeachment trial in 2023, rumors of his affair with another woman were touched on.

He was accused of bribery, abuse of office, and obstruction of justice in an attempt to hide his affair from his wife and voters. However, he was ultimately acquitted.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Goes Off on Ken Paxton's Rival

Photo of James Talarico
Source: MEGA

Paxton's opponent, James Talarico, responded to the video, amid their heated battle.

Despite being buried in controversy, Paxton still received praise from the president following his victory over Sen. John Cornyn in the Texas Senate GOP primary runoff in May.

"John will remain my friend for a long time to come, as we both watch Ken become a fantastic, common-sense Senator, one who is respected by all," Trump said, before going off on Talarico.

The 80-year-old raged, "Alfred E. Neuman, may be the worst TEXAS candidate I have ever seen. A strong Open Borders advocate, he is WEAK ON CRIME, believes there are 6 genders, is insulting to Jesus Christ, will never support the Military, was a big Mask Wearer until recently, and is a Vegan who dislikes meat...

Alfred E. Neuman is the cartoon mascot who appears on the cover of Mad magazine.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
A photo of Mitch McConnell alongside a photo of Laura Loomer

Laura Loomer Blasts Republican Elite's Claims 'Hospitalized' Mitch McConnell, 84, Is Holding Lengthy Phone Calls Amid Rumors He Is 'Brain Dead'

Photo of Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell Bombshell: 'Brain Dead' Senator's Ally Reveals 'Real Reason He's Holding On' After Being Found 'Unconscious' — as His Health Crisis Tears MAGA Apart

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump has already backed Paxton, and insulted Talarico.

For his part, 37-year-old Talarico shrugged off Trump's insults, instead responding, "I honestly get the sense that people across the spectrum, across the state, are tired of this 'politics as professional wrestling,' right?"

He continued during an interview with MS NOW: "You got these old guys lathered up in their fake tan, throwing corny nicknames at each other. “What people are hungry for is elected officials who are going to do the work, who are going to bring both parties together and pass legislation that’s actually going to make their lives easier and better and less stressful,” he said. “And I’m putting my money on that. I really am."

"I think that these nicknames and these personal attacks don't actually meet the needs of Texans," Talarico added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.