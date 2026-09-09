Donald Trump's Own Nephew Disputes Prez's Claims He Assisted 9/11 Rescue Efforts — 'I Need To Speak Out'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's nephew has disputed the president's claims he assisted recovery efforts after 9/11, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fred Trump III says he was forced to comment on social media after hearing the Commander-in-Chief retell stories about how he sent workers to help search for survivors at Ground Zero after the attacks, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.
Speaking Out Against the President
Speaking at an event with The Tunnel to Towers Foundation outside the White House honoring 9/11 first responders, victims, and their families on Tuesday, September 8, Trump regurgitated tales about being guided to safety by firefighters after the attacks
Fred uploaded a lengthy X post stating that as much as he tries "not to comment personally about my uncle," he could not hold his peace and intends to clear the air.
The politician's nephew, who is the son of his eldest brother, said he was making the statement ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks so as not to "take away from the solemn memories."
President Trump's Claims 'Offend Me'
"His claim that he brought a crew of workers to help at the site so offends me that I need to speak out," Fred wrote.
Fred, 63, explained that his uncle was not constructing a "big building" at the time, so the only "crew" he claimed to bring to the site would have been secretarial and accounting employees from Trump Tower.
Fred alleged that he knew many of his uncle's staff at the time, adding that he was "pretty sure they were not capable physically to help (if they could, I am sure they would try)."
During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, he told the story about how firefighters whisked him to safety a few days after the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers.
Concern Over Building Collapsing Rebuffed
At the time, Trump claimed two firemen evacuated him from the building, which he described as "big, strong guys," because of concerns about the building's collapse.
Reiterating his story on Tuesday, he recalled: "The United States Steel building was creaking, really creaking, and we thought it was going to fall because it creaked a lot. It creaked. It still creaks. But it never came down."
In his social media post, Fred touched on the subject, explaining that the grandfather of a very close friend of his was one of the original engineers.
He said the building was built to be strong. In addition, Fred stated that the brother of one of his partners, an engineer, was immediately called to inspect the building.
Although people were originally concerned, it was eventually cleared for occupancy, "not creaking and ready to fall."
Following his remarks, Trump posted a flurry of archival photos and videos of himself near Manhattan's Ground Zero in the days after the attacks.
However, neither he nor the White House provided evidence to support his claims about the workers he said he brought, nor the tale about the firemen rescuing him.