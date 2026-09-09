Donald Trump's Own Nephew Disputes Prez's Claims He Assisted 9/11 Rescue Efforts — 'I Need To Speak Out'

Speaking at an event with The Tunnel to Towers Foundation outside the White House honoring 9/11 first responders, victims, and their families on Tuesday, September 8, Trump regurgitated tales about being guided to safety by firefighters after the attacks

Fred uploaded a lengthy X post stating that as much as he tries "not to comment personally about my uncle," he could not hold his peace and intends to clear the air.

The politician's nephew, who is the son of his eldest brother, said he was making the statement ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks so as not to "take away from the solemn memories."