EXCLUSIVE: Mystery of 9/11's 'Falling Man' Photo Continues 25 Years On

But the identity of the "Falling Man," as he came to be known, became an ongoing mystery that has never been definitively solved.

The Toronto Globe and Mail unleashed reporter Peter Cheney to unlock his hidden identity, but when he determined it was Norberto Hernandez, a pastry chef at the penthouse restaurant Windows on the World, Hernandez's wife and daughter angrily denied it was him.

In 2003, writer Tom Junod dug into the story after Hernandez's widow implored him to "clear her husband's name."

In his resulting article for Esquire magazine, he determined the man was Jonathan Briley, a 43-year-old sound engineer at the restaurant whose brother Alex was a member of the popular group the Village People.