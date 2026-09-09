Donald Trump Unleashes 476-Word Rant Over 'Fake News' Questioning his 9/11 Record

The commander-in-chief took aim at reports by New York Magazine and New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, who recently co-wrote a bombshell book about his time at the White House titled Regime Change.

Trump blasted: "The Failing New York Magazine wrote a story that I wasn’t down at the World Trade Center after the Tragedy of September 11th, because nobody saw me there.

"Well, I don't think I would be the first thing on anyone’s mind but, I was there, obviously not on the same day as the collapse, but shortly thereafter, with a large group of Construction Workers.