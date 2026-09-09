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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Unleashes 476-Word Rant Over 'Fake News' Questioning his 9/11 Record

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has slammed 'fake news' regarding his account of 9/11 during ranting Truth Social post.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 8:13 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump has lashed out at "fake news” regarding his personal account of 9/11.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, took to Truth Social on Tuesday night to vent his anger at reports claiming he was not in New York at the time of the attacks.

He also explained why he will be at the Pentagon, D.C, on the anniversary of 9/11, rather than Ground Zero like his four presidential predecessors Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

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'I Was There'

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picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump insisted he was in New York in the aftermath of attacks.

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The commander-in-chief took aim at reports by New York Magazine and New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, who recently co-wrote a bombshell book about his time at the White House titled Regime Change.

Trump blasted: "The Failing New York Magazine wrote a story that I wasn’t down at the World Trade Center after the Tragedy of September 11th, because nobody saw me there.

"Well, I don't think I would be the first thing on anyone’s mind but, I was there, obviously not on the same day as the collapse, but shortly thereafter, with a large group of Construction Workers.

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'The Fake News Doesn't Want To Listen'

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president attached clips of himself in New York in wake of attacks.

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"I discussed it today during my Remarks on the Ellipse, in Washington, D.C., for Tunnel to Towers.

"Everything I said was exactly accurate and, to prove the point, I am attaching clips of me there with numerous of my people, including my then Head of Security, Matthew Calamari, who has confirmed that very sad trip to Lower Manhattan, many times, to many different Journalists, but it’s a story that just won’t die.

"The Fake News doesn’t want to listen, even when they know their story is false. That’s why their approval ratings are at an All Time LOW, but mine are VERY HIGH!"

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'Maggot Knows This Is A Lie'

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump got personal with journalist Maggie Haberman.

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Having presented his version of events, Trump then took aim at journalist Haberman, using a favorite insulting nickname.

"On another September 11th front, Maggot Hagerman continues to say that I did not go to the New York World Trade Center event, but the Pentagon instead, because they wouldn’t let me speak in New York

"Maggot knows that this is a lie! I have been to the New York solemn ceremony numerous times, and nobody speaks. It is a stated fact that, 'Politicians and public officials are not permitted to deliver speeches or remarks at the official September 11 anniversary remembrance ceremony at the World Trade Center site in New York.'

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picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said Hagerman was 'unattractive both inside and out.'

"Certainly I would not want to violate that, even if I could. I speak enough, and it just so happens that the strong request was made for me to be at the Pentagon instead, with VP Vance handling our Administration’s representation in New York."

Making his rant at Haberman even more personal, he added: “Hagerman, unattractive both inside and out, fully knows that her story is made up. She knows less about me than the average reporter 'on the beat.'

"I haven't spoken to her in a long time, and certainly there was no 'fact checking' for her story – There never is! Let her reveal her sources, because they don’t exist."

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