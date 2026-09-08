Trump's 'Human Printer' Natalie Harp, 35, Spotted Typing Away During Prez's Bizarre Truth Social Spree — Fueling Questions Over Her Role
Sept. 8 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
Donald Trump appeared to go on another Truth Social spree while spending the holiday weekend at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, there are growing questions over just how many of the president's rants were actually his, or if they were actually written by his close personal aide and designated "human printer," Natalie Harp.
Donald Trump Goes on a Social Spree
President Trump posted over 37 memes, photoshopped pics and AI-generated videos over the course of several hours on Sunday.
The 80-year-old's social media barrage features AI depictions of the president meeting with historical figures like George Washington, renaming more landmarks after America, and taking the mantle as the next Green Lantern.
The bizarre messages had many questioning the president's health – until a photo went viral on social media that showed Harp seated behind the president as he dined at his golf course, clutching a tablet.
There have been multiple reports and rumors that while the words and images posted are attributed to Trump, the president actually hands most of his social sharing over to Harp, who then crafts, writes, and uploads messages on his behalf.
However, it is unclear if she writes any posts completely on her own or if she only explicitly posts with Trump's pre-approval.
'The Definition of a Toxic Relationship'
Still, critics of the bond between Trump and his 35-year-old aide seem convinced the president's rants are really Harp's ravings.
"This is what Natalie Harp does all day for $150,000 salary from us: Troll the internet for weirdo twisted memes and videos from the cultists, show them to Trump, he approves them, then she puts them out to the world," one person raged on X. "People who claimed that criticism of her was unfair are morons."
Another person agreed: "She is exploiting a mentally vulnerable old man and should be held accountable. He needs an intense psychiatric evaluation."
A third commented, "Natalie lives for Geezer Trump; he uses her to inflate his obese ego. Theirs is the definition of a toxic relationship."
While a fourth person alleged, "She's a fool and makes him look like a desperate OLD fool."
Natalie Harp Helped Shape Donald Trump's Campaign
Questions about Harp's role in writing Trump's "personal" Truth Social posts were ignited after a resurfaced video of his young blonde aide revealed just how close she is to the president's private social media accounts.
A clip from the 2024 Apple TV documentary The Art of the Surge went viral, showing Harp typing out Trump's Truth Social posts as he watched then-Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 convention speech.
'With All My Heart, Natalie'
Harp's devotion and loyalty have unsettled Trump's colleagues as well. Videos have shown Harp running across Trump's Scottish golf course to keep pace with his cart.
In a letter subsequently seen by the New York Times, Harp allegedly wrote to Trump: "I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland."
She added: "I want things to always be right between us. I also know I've been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time)."
The letter ended: "With all my heart, Natalie."