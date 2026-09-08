Trump's 'Human Printer' Natalie Harp, 35, Spotted Typing Away During Prez's Bizarre Truth Social Spree — Fueling Questions Over Her Role

President Trump posted over 37 memes, photoshopped pics and AI-generated videos over the course of several hours on Sunday.

The 80-year-old's social media barrage features AI depictions of the president meeting with historical figures like George Washington, renaming more landmarks after America, and taking the mantle as the next Green Lantern.

The bizarre messages had many questioning the president's health – until a photo went viral on social media that showed Harp seated behind the president as he dined at his golf course, clutching a tablet.

There have been multiple reports and rumors that while the words and images posted are attributed to Trump, the president actually hands most of his social sharing over to Harp, who then crafts, writes, and uploads messages on his behalf.

However, it is unclear if she writes any posts completely on her own or if she only explicitly posts with Trump's pre-approval.