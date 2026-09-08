'The View' Co-hosts Go Off on Lindsay Clancy Mistrial as Sara Haines Claims the 'Medical System Absolutely Failed' Mom

As Radar previously reported, Clancy pleaded not guilty to the murders of her children due to insanity. She admitted to the killings, but claimed to be suffering from postpartum psychosis and hearing voices that urged her to commit the crime.

Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested that while the diagnosis would "explain" the situation and should be "factored into sentencing," she still killed her children. However, Griffin conceded that "the medical system failed her."

Sunny Hostin also agreed that her doctors should have "listened to her" more.

"I mean, I was speaking to a psychiatrist who said it takes a long time for those drugs to work… and to have that sort of recipe going on with drugs, and they can interact with each other," she continued. "She was saying, ‘I’m hearing things.’ She had suicidal ideations, homicidal ideations, and no one was listening to her. When I heard the verdict, honestly, I was not surprised."

Clancy's case ended in a mistrial. It is unclear if prosecutors will pursue a new trial.