'The View' Co-hosts Go Off on Lindsay Clancy Mistrial as Sara Haines Claims the 'Medical System Absolutely Failed' Mom
Sept. 8 2026, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
Sara Haines opened up about her own battle with postpartum depression as she claimed the medical system "failed" Lindsay Clancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, September 8, The View co-hosts all weighed in on the bombshell murder trial during the premiere episode of Season 30.
'This Was a Woman Who Did Everything You Tell Her'
"I went through postpartum depression, which is something that affects 15 percent of moms. Psychosis is very rare; it’s 0.3 percent. But I think that the greatest tragedy here is Cora, Dawson, and Callan’s lives being lost, that they’re no longer here," Haines shared. "But I also want to say the medical system absolutely failed Lindsey Clancy."
"This was a woman who did everything you tell her. She raised her hand. She had multiple medications, hospitalizations, doctors. And I’m not blaming one provider, but I’m just saying that she alerted people, and something could have been caught before the unimaginable happens," she continued. "And so, when I think about how this all happened, the best thing is that hopefully it was a wake-up call to maternal health and the urgency it needs to be treated with."
'She Raised Her Hand for Help'
Joy Behar wondered how Clancy could have been "failed" if she had "had all of that care."
"Because her kids are dead now," Haines replied, pointing out that she had been prescribed "13 psychiatric medications" in a matter of months and there may have been a "lack of communication" between medical providers.
"She raised her hand for help, and when it comes to justice, I think Lindsay Clancy, I can’t think of anything that can be done to her that isn’t as bad as waking up, being Lindsey Clancy now," added Haines. "She killed her kids…. But I think the justice comes in really taking a look at how we handle the next mother that says, ‘Something’s wrong with me, and I need help.'"
'I Was Not Surprised'
As Radar previously reported, Clancy pleaded not guilty to the murders of her children due to insanity. She admitted to the killings, but claimed to be suffering from postpartum psychosis and hearing voices that urged her to commit the crime.
Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested that while the diagnosis would "explain" the situation and should be "factored into sentencing," she still killed her children. However, Griffin conceded that "the medical system failed her."
Sunny Hostin also agreed that her doctors should have "listened to her" more.
"I mean, I was speaking to a psychiatrist who said it takes a long time for those drugs to work… and to have that sort of recipe going on with drugs, and they can interact with each other," she continued. "She was saying, ‘I’m hearing things.’ She had suicidal ideations, homicidal ideations, and no one was listening to her. When I heard the verdict, honestly, I was not surprised."
Clancy's case ended in a mistrial. It is unclear if prosecutors will pursue a new trial.
'Doctors Are Not Taught About Women's Stuff'
Whoopi Goldberg also claimed that "people generally don’t believe women when they come in and say something’s wrong."
Hostin replied, "There are studies that show that when women go to the hospital and say, ‘I feel pain,’ or ‘I don’t feel well,’ they are dismissed just more than men are."
Goldberg said that she experienced a similar situation after suffering for "years" from "horrific menstrual cramps," and "people blew it off."
"Doctors are not taught about women’s stuff," she added. "I mean, listen, women just found out about their own bodies in the last 40 years because no one talks about it. We do."