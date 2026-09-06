Dr. Phil Says Lindsay Clancy Murder Case Was a 'Psychiatric Emergency' as He Weighs In After Mistrial

The TV psychologist said Cora, Dawson and Callan are the 'real folks' who deserve attention.

"[It's] kind of a political, ideological football that's used to try to skew something or is kind of debunked by another side rather than looking at what actually took place," he said.

Clancy admitted to strangling her children in 2023 , while her defense argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not in control of her actions.

"[They] are the real folks we need to give our attention to here. Three innocent children did lose their lives, and you can never explain these situations away simply," he said.

Speaking on " Fox News Live" with Aishah Hasnie on September 5, McGraw said Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, should not be forgotten amid the debate surrounding their mother's mental state.

Dr. Phil said there will eventually be 'accountably' for the murders.

The jury deliberated for days before the judge declared a mistrial after the panel could not reach a unanimous decision.

McGraw urged that there will eventually be "accountability and Clancy's "not going home."

"She's going to have to live with this the rest of her life and probably in a psychiatric facility if, in fact, she is not guilty by reason of mental defect or disease," he added.

While McGraw stressed he was not defending Clancy's actions, he said the effects of psychosis should not be underestimated.

"I think people underestimate the power of psychosis in taking over someone's life. It's not an excuse, but, for example, if she had a brain tumor you could see on an X-ray, people would go 'OK, I get that.' And when you have what took place here, it could be just as powerful as someone whose brain is hijacked by a tumor," he detailed.

"I'm not excusing what she did in any way," he said. "I think she should be held fully accountable, but I think we need to understand causation."