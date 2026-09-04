EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy Lawsuit Claims Doctor Said She Had 'No Postpartum Depression' Despite Showing 'Severe' Symptoms

The lawsuit claims Clancy underwent multiple mental health assessments during the admission.

According to the filing, she scored 23 on the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale, which her attorneys say indicated severe depression. She also allegedly scored 21 on the GAD-7 anxiety scale, a result the lawsuit says fell within the most severe category of anxiety symptoms.

Despite those scores, the complaint alleges psychiatrist Dr. Zobeida Diaz concluded Clancy had "no postpartum depression" and rejected bipolar disorder as a possible diagnosis. Clancy's attorneys claim the conclusion ignored significant warning signs that had been developing for weeks.

The lawsuit alleges that just days earlier, Clancy had repeatedly sought help because she feared she was becoming suicidal.