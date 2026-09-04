Scientology Leader's Niece Revisits Controversial Church's Building Years After Escaping — as Members Close Doors at Hollywood Outpost

Jenna became an outspoken opponent to Scientology, especially under David's leadership. After penning a 2013 memoir, Beyond Belief: My Secret Life Inside Scientology and My Harrowing Escape, she took to social media to advocate against the organization.

"Come with me to visit my uncle's building, Scientology," Jenna told her followers on TikTok after claiming it was "amusing" for her to return.

In the next video clip, Jenna stood outside of the Hollywood building on the Walk of Fame, holding a handmade sign that read, "I escaped Scientology. Ask me anything."

She was surrounded by onlookers, who held cameras and listened to her story. Speaking to a man in a black suit, she said, "So, when I was 6 years old, I was brought to a Scientology boarding school in Riverside, and there was basically like 80 kids there and we all worked, did heavy manual labor for Scientology, maintaining this property, building rock walls, building buildings, carrying railroad ties, planting orchards, growing vegetables for them, but as children, like as a 6-year-old.

"So, they're using us for your labor. That's human trafficking, and I didn't live at a home with my parents."