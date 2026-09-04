Scientology Leader's Niece Revisits Controversial Church's Building Years After Escaping — as Members Close Doors at Hollywood Outpost
Sept. 4 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Scientology leader David Miscavige saw dissent in his ranks after his niece, Jenna Miscavige, abandoned the infamous church, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Years later, Jenna returned to a Scientology building and offered to share her story; however, the building closed its doors to avoid any confrontation.
David Miscavige's Niece Makes Appearance at Hollywood Scientology
Jenna became an outspoken opponent to Scientology, especially under David's leadership. After penning a 2013 memoir, Beyond Belief: My Secret Life Inside Scientology and My Harrowing Escape, she took to social media to advocate against the organization.
"Come with me to visit my uncle's building, Scientology," Jenna told her followers on TikTok after claiming it was "amusing" for her to return.
In the next video clip, Jenna stood outside of the Hollywood building on the Walk of Fame, holding a handmade sign that read, "I escaped Scientology. Ask me anything."
She was surrounded by onlookers, who held cameras and listened to her story. Speaking to a man in a black suit, she said, "So, when I was 6 years old, I was brought to a Scientology boarding school in Riverside, and there was basically like 80 kids there and we all worked, did heavy manual labor for Scientology, maintaining this property, building rock walls, building buildings, carrying railroad ties, planting orchards, growing vegetables for them, but as children, like as a 6-year-old.
"So, they're using us for your labor. That's human trafficking, and I didn't live at a home with my parents."
Jenna Miscavige Reflects on Educational Past in Church
Jenna continued to tell the man, who was surprised by her "crazy" story, about her nontraditional education.
She alleged, "We didn't go to normal school. We didn't have grades. We didn't have anything like that. I didn't get a GED. I didn't get a diploma. Then, when I was 12, I was sent across the country to Clearwater, Florida, where I worked even more hours in a day and was separated from my family, and when I would try to call them, I was physically held down.
"So, that's human trafficking, and there's hundreds of other minors who worked there at that base when I was there, including many from the boarding school that I lived at."
Scientology Shuts Its Doors
The doors of Scientology were firmly closed behind Jenna, despite being open to welcome members of the public. Scientology employees are often seen outside the doors, distributing pamphlets of literature about their organization.
They notably invite people inside to learn more, offering them the chance to watch videos and ask questions about the founder, L. Ron Hubbard, and his teachings in Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health.
Scientology received an increase in scrutiny online after teenagers visited the Hollywood location to taunt the workers.
Additionally, it became a TikTok trend for teens to run into the building speedily, trying to get as far into the mysterious location before security was able to catch them and throw them out.
In response to the growing attention, Scientology employees began promptly shutting doors when they spotted the presence of these content creators or other opposition.
Scientology Harnesses Power of TikTok
Scientology, despite its mysterious, low-communication past, began actively using social media in a far more direct way in recent years. Local Scientology branches have posted content utilizing their members to provide direct information about the organization.
The Church of Scientology Minnesota tapped one man who was tasked with attempting to dispel beliefs about the group. He combatted the assertion that Scientology is hard to leave by claiming people can just not show up again.
Former members of Scientology have long contested this claim, arguing they've been ostracized and targeted by Scientology when they attempt to do so.
The account's presence on TikTok began in late 2025, shortly after the online trends attempting to expose the organization began.