Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Scientology

Scientology Leader's Niece Revisits Controversial Church's Building Years After Escaping — as Members Close Doors at Hollywood Outpost

A photo of David Miscavige alongside a photo of Jenna Miscavige
Source: MEGA; JENNAMISCAVIGE/TIKTOK

Jenna Miscavige revisited the Hollywood recruitment location of Scientology.

Profile Image

Sept. 4 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Scientology leader David Miscavige saw dissent in his ranks after his niece, Jenna Miscavige, abandoned the infamous church, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Years later, Jenna returned to a Scientology building and offered to share her story; however, the building closed its doors to avoid any confrontation.

Article continues below advertisement

David Miscavige's Niece Makes Appearance at Hollywood Scientology

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Jenna Miscavige alongside a photo of Jenna Miscavige
Source: JENNAMISCAVIGE/TIKTOK

Jenna Miscavige explained to locals what her experience was like at the church.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna became an outspoken opponent to Scientology, especially under David's leadership. After penning a 2013 memoir, Beyond Belief: My Secret Life Inside Scientology and My Harrowing Escape, she took to social media to advocate against the organization.

"Come with me to visit my uncle's building, Scientology," Jenna told her followers on TikTok after claiming it was "amusing" for her to return.

In the next video clip, Jenna stood outside of the Hollywood building on the Walk of Fame, holding a handmade sign that read, "I escaped Scientology. Ask me anything."

She was surrounded by onlookers, who held cameras and listened to her story. Speaking to a man in a black suit, she said, "So, when I was 6 years old, I was brought to a Scientology boarding school in Riverside, and there was basically like 80 kids there and we all worked, did heavy manual labor for Scientology, maintaining this property, building rock walls, building buildings, carrying railroad ties, planting orchards, growing vegetables for them, but as children, like as a 6-year-old.

"So, they're using us for your labor. That's human trafficking, and I didn't live at a home with my parents."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Miscavige Reflects on Educational Past in Church

A photo of Jenna Miscavige
Source: TIKTOK/JENNAMISCAVIGE

Jenna Miscavige described her life in a Scientology boarding school.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna continued to tell the man, who was surprised by her "crazy" story, about her nontraditional education.

She alleged, "We didn't go to normal school. We didn't have grades. We didn't have anything like that. I didn't get a GED. I didn't get a diploma. Then, when I was 12, I was sent across the country to Clearwater, Florida, where I worked even more hours in a day and was separated from my family, and when I would try to call them, I was physically held down.

"So, that's human trafficking, and there's hundreds of other minors who worked there at that base when I was there, including many from the boarding school that I lived at."

Article continues below advertisement

Scientology Shuts Its Doors

A photo of Jenna Miscavige
Source: TIKTOK/JENNAMISCAVIGE

The building was closed off while she appeared outside.

Article continues below advertisement

The doors of Scientology were firmly closed behind Jenna, despite being open to welcome members of the public. Scientology employees are often seen outside the doors, distributing pamphlets of literature about their organization.

They notably invite people inside to learn more, offering them the chance to watch videos and ask questions about the founder, L. Ron Hubbard, and his teachings in Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health.

Scientology received an increase in scrutiny online after teenagers visited the Hollywood location to taunt the workers.

Additionally, it became a TikTok trend for teens to run into the building speedily, trying to get as far into the mysterious location before security was able to catch them and throw them out.

In response to the growing attention, Scientology employees began promptly shutting doors when they spotted the presence of these content creators or other opposition.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw

Inside Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw's 'Unconventional' Relationship Ahead of Planned Wedding — After $30,000 Gambling Addiction Nearly Broke Them

Lindsay and Patrick Clancy

EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy Lawsuit Claims Doctor Said She Had 'No Postpartum Depression' Despite Showing Severe Symptoms

Article continues below advertisement

Scientology Harnesses Power of TikTok

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of a Scientology building
Source: MEGA

Recent social media criticism seemed to prompt the organization to invest time into their online presence.

Scientology, despite its mysterious, low-communication past, began actively using social media in a far more direct way in recent years. Local Scientology branches have posted content utilizing their members to provide direct information about the organization.

The Church of Scientology Minnesota tapped one man who was tasked with attempting to dispel beliefs about the group. He combatted the assertion that Scientology is hard to leave by claiming people can just not show up again.

Former members of Scientology have long contested this claim, arguing they've been ostracized and targeted by Scientology when they attempt to do so.

The account's presence on TikTok began in late 2025, shortly after the online trends attempting to expose the organization began.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.