EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth II Was 'Especially Interested in Royal Ghosts' in Castles and 'Accepted Them as Part of the Family'
Sept. 4 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth II was said to be a firm believer in ghosts – especially ones supposedly haunting the halls of royal castles.
Ahead of the fourth anniversary of the queen's passing on September 8, 2022, RadarOnline.com revisits her belief in the paranormal.
The Queen Accepted Ghosts as 'Part of the Family'
Daphne Plowman, who was once an investigator with the Scottish Society for Psychical Research, spoke out on the late royal's fascination with ghosts in a resurfaced interview from the early '90s.
"The Queen is especially interested in royal ghosts," she said. "She accepts them as part of the family – as indeed many of them were hundreds of years ago."
"In fact, a couple of years ago the Queen personally pardoned one soldier who was charged with being absent from his post at Windsor Castle," Plowman claimed at the time. "He'd seen a ghost and fled in panic."
Ghosts Allegedly Disturbed the Queen's Dogs
The queen supposedly even met the ghost of Dorothy Walpole, an English noblewoman from the 18th century who some believe "died tragically."
"This ghost appears with a cold rush of air which makes Her Majesty's dogs bark like crazy!" she added.
"Sightings of ghosts in the royal residences such as Glamis or Windsor are wellknown, and the Queen and the rest of the royal family are perfectly aware of them," a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace reportedly said at the time.
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Took Part in an 'Exorcism'
As Radar previously reported, Queen Elizabeth also allegedly took part in an "exorcism" to get rid of a ghost on her Sandringham Estate.
"It wasn't a conventional exorcism," royal expert Robert Hardman said. "There was no dramatic casting out of demons, like you see in films."
"It was said that the room contained a troubled spirit and that the parson was supposed to bless the space," Hardman continued. "No one was quite sure who the ghost was supposed to be, despite it appearing in the room where George VI had died."
"The late Queen had a strong faith, but she was not superstitious," Hardman said. "She did not have time for these wilder theories – but she did have a strong sense of the spiritual, as does King Charles."
Royal Fan Believed They Saw Queen Elizabeth II's Ghost
This comes two years after a royal fan claimed to have captured snapshots of a blurry figure that they believe may have been the queen's ghost who returned to the palace amid turmoil in the royal family.
The two photos showed an ethereal-looking form wearing a hat and clutching a bag.
"I’m not a believer in anything beyond the grave, but I don’t think there’s any arguing with these images," the photographer, who chose to remain anonymous, said at the time.
"I am fully aware people will say this could be a trick of the lens or a light flash or whatever, but I’ve looked into it and it’s highly unlikely the form in my image is any of that," the person continued. "It’s clearly the Queen’s spirit, and she looks so unsettled."