EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth II Was 'Especially Interested in Royal Ghosts' in Castles and 'Accepted Them as Part of the Family'

As Radar previously reported, Queen Elizabeth also allegedly took part in an "exorcism" to get rid of a ghost on her Sandringham Estate.

"It wasn't a conventional exorcism," royal expert Robert Hardman said. "There was no dramatic casting out of demons, like you see in films."

"It was said that the room contained a troubled spirit and that the parson was supposed to bless the space," Hardman continued. "No one was quite sure who the ghost was supposed to be, despite it appearing in the room where George VI had died."

"The late Queen had a strong faith, but she was not superstitious," Hardman said. "She did not have time for these wilder theories – but she did have a strong sense of the spiritual, as does King Charles."