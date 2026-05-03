RadarOnline.com can reveal the late monarch, who died in 2022 aged 96 after a 70-year reign, is the focus of the new BBC documentary Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century, which examines defining moments of her rule.

Queen Elizabeth is said to have been "haunted" by a decision to open the doors of royal life to television cameras – a move commentators argue transformed the monarchy into a subject of celebrity culture and tabloid scrutiny.

Among them is her approval of a landmark behind-the-scenes television program allowing unprecedented access to the royal household.

The decision, intended to modernize the monarchy and bring it closer to the public, is now widely viewed by historians and commentators as a turning point in how the institution was perceived.

A source close to the production said the program highlights a tension between tradition and accessibility.

They added: "What seemed like a forward-thinking move at the time fundamentally changed the relationship between the monarchy and the public. It opened a door that could never fully be closed again, and it shifted the royals into a more celebrity-driven space that Elizabeth died regretting.

"She thought it turned them into some kind of Osbournes-style reality TV family and made them targets for tabloid fodder."