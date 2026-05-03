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EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Greatest Regret Revealed — Monarch Died 'Haunted by One Move' She Believed 'Turned Royal Family Into Reality TV and Tabloid Fodder'

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Source: Mega

Queen Elizabeth is said to have been 'haunted' by a decision to open the doors of royal life to television cameras.

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May 3 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Queen Elizabeth is said to have been "haunted" by a decision to open the doors of royal life to television cameras – a move commentators argue transformed the monarchy into a subject of celebrity culture and tabloid scrutiny.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late monarch, who died in 2022 aged 96 after a 70-year reign, is the focus of the new BBC documentary Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century, which examines defining moments of her rule.

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Documentary Revisits Controversial TV Decision

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Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: Mega

Queen Elizabeth approved a landmark television program during her 70-year reign.

Among them is her approval of a landmark behind-the-scenes television program allowing unprecedented access to the royal household.

The decision, intended to modernize the monarchy and bring it closer to the public, is now widely viewed by historians and commentators as a turning point in how the institution was perceived.

A source close to the production said the program highlights a tension between tradition and accessibility.

They added: "What seemed like a forward-thinking move at the time fundamentally changed the relationship between the monarchy and the public. It opened a door that could never fully be closed again, and it shifted the royals into a more celebrity-driven space that Elizabeth died regretting.

"She thought it turned them into some kind of Osbournes-style reality TV family and made them targets for tabloid fodder."

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Concerns Over Reality TV Comparisons

Photo of Gyles Brandreth
Source: Mega

Gyles Brandreth reflected on the long-term impact of royal celebrity culture.

British broadcaster and royal author Gyles Brandreth, 78, who appears in the documentary, reflected on the long-term impact of the decision.

He said: "That was the beginning of them being seen as celebrities and that sewed the seeds that in later years, would come back to haunt them."

Another contributor, naturalist David Attenborough, 99, suggested the move risked undermining the monarchy's distinct role.

He said the Queen appeared to be "trying too hard" to present the family as ordinary, adding they had "stepped away from the formal role" in a way which blurred important boundaries.

He said: "The Royal Family is the Royal Family, they're not like other families."

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Familiarity Invited Scrutiny

Photo of David Attenborough
Source: Mega

David Attenborough suggested the family stepped away from their formal roles.

According to those featured in the documentary, the increased visibility accelerated public fascination but also intensified scrutiny on 'The Firm.'

A media analyst said: "The moment the monarchy opened itself up to greater public access, it fundamentally altered the dynamic – familiarity invited scrutiny.

"What had once been distant and protected became something audiences felt entitled to dissect, and that appetite for insight quickly evolved into intrusion. In many ways, that decision helped fuel the expansion of tabloid culture, where the boundaries between public duty and private life blurred, and the personal experiences of royal figures became a constant source of fascination and commercial interest."

The documentary on the late Queen traces how this evolving dynamic played out in subsequent decades, particularly during the intense media coverage surrounding the now-King Charles, 77, and his personal life before and during his marriage to Diana Spencer, killed aged 36 in a high-speed 1997 Paris car smash.

The blending of royal duty with celebrity-style attention, contributors argue, became a defining feature of the modern monarchy.

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Legacy of Access Still Shapes Modern Royal Image

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Photo of Queen Camilla
Source: Mega

Queen Camilla emphasized the late monarch's enduring sense of duty.

The Queen documentary also reflects on later attempts to balance tradition with public engagement, including high-profile moments such as the Queen's appearance alongside Paddington Bear during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Queen Camilla, 78, appears in the documentary, emphasizing Elizabeth's enduring commitment to duty.

She said: "I think duty has overridden everything. I don't think I've ever seen anybody have a sense of duty like she had."

Another source familiar with royal history said the decision to allow cameras inside the palace remains one of the most debated choices of Elizabeth's reign, and her "greatest regret."

The insider added: "There is a strong argument that it humanized the monarchy at a crucial moment, but it also created expectations of access that could never be satisfied without consequences.

"This documentary revisits the late Queen's legacy, and presents a portrait of a ruler navigating unprecedented social and media change – and grappling with decisions that reshaped the institution she spent a lifetime trying to preserve.

"But make no mistake, humanizing the monarchy by letting the cameras in was perhaps her greatest regret."

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