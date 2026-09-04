Lindsay Clancy Trial Erupts Into Chaos as Judge Ready to Declare Mistrial — Then Puts Ruling on Hold After Her Lawyer Kevin Reddington Fights Back
Sept. 4 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
After nearly a week of deliberations, jurors debating the fate of Lindsay Clancy have been unable to reach a verdict in her murder trial, and Judge William Sullivan is prepared to declared a mistrial, RadarOnline.com can report.
However, Clancy's livid defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, surprisingly asked for – and was granted – a last-minute stay to appeal his decision before the judge makes it final.
The Judge Gave Jurors One Last Chance
Clancy, 36, admitted to strangling her kids to death with exercise bands, but insisted overmedication and postpartum psychosis drove her to the crime.
The writing was on the wall Wednesday, Sept. 2, when Judge William Sullivan read jurors the so-called "Tuey-Rodriguez" charge, nicknamed the "Dynamite Charge," which is essentially a final plea from the judge to jurors to try one last time to come to a consensus on a verdict.
The nine women and three men on the jury had been at an impossible impasse about whether to convict the mom of first-degree murder for the deaths of her kids.
On January 24, 2023, Lindsay strangled her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8-months, before attempting to take her own life by jumping out a window.
Lindsay Clancy's Husband Supported Her
As Radar has reported, at the start of the trial, Clancy's ex-husband, Patrick, testified that he had just returned home after picking up dinner and some medications for Lindsay, and noticed "that the house was really quiet," which he said was unusual. He said he checked the bathrooms and the kids' bedrooms and didn't find anyone before heading to his bedroom, which was locked.
"And that's when I knew something was wrong," Patrick said, describing what he saw when he unlocked the door.
"I just saw blood everywhere, and the window was open," he continued. "It looked like it was sprayed, almost like with a hose. There was a huge puddle in the middle of the room."
'I Knew He Was Gone'
When he eventually made his way down to the basement, Patrick saw his 5-year-old daughter Cora first.
"She had a band around her neck," he said, referring to an exercise band. "She was face down."
He untied the band, but said she was unresponsive. He then saw 8-month-old Callan next to her with a different exercise band around his neck as well. Patrick then looked for 3-year-old Dawson and found him in his office, also with a band around his neck.
"I knew he was gone," he said.
Lindsay Clancy Claims She Suffered From Postpartum Psychosis
After killing her children, Lindsay slit her neck and wrists before jumping out the second-floor bedroom window in a failed suicide attempt, which instead left her paralyzed.
"She said, 'I tried to kill myself,'" Patrick recalled.
During the trial, jurors were shown a photo of Lindsay lying in a hospital bed after her suicide attempt. Both of her legs were wrapped in what appeared to be electric stimulation devices. Her head and neck were cradled by a brace, while a breathing tube extended down her throat.
Patrick said publicly he forgives her, and instead blamed her mental health for her actions, alleging she was prescribed nine medications in the months before the killings, including eight within three weeks.
Records indicated Lindsay was prescribed a cocktail of medications that included benzodiazepines, antidepressants, sleeping pills and mood stabilizers – far more than medical experts would have recommended.