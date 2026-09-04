Lindsay Clancy Trial Erupts Into Chaos as Judge Ready to Declare Mistrial — Then Puts Ruling on Hold After Her Lawyer Kevin Reddington Fights Back

Clancy, 36, admitted to strangling her kids to death with exercise bands, but insisted overmedication and postpartum psychosis drove her to the crime.

The writing was on the wall Wednesday, Sept. 2, when Judge William Sullivan read jurors the so-called "Tuey-Rodriguez" charge, nicknamed the "Dynamite Charge," which is essentially a final plea from the judge to jurors to try one last time to come to a consensus on a verdict.

The nine women and three men on the jury had been at an impossible impasse about whether to convict the mom of first-degree murder for the deaths of her kids.

On January 24, 2023, Lindsay strangled her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8-months, before attempting to take her own life by jumping out a window.