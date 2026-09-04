U.S. auto repair businesses are handling fewer insurance repair claims today, yet spending more time on each one. The reason goes beyond the cost of parts or the severity of vehicle damage. Modern repairs increasingly involve electronic system diagnostics and subsequent calibrations, additional insurer approvals, parts orders, and document exchanges. As a result, a vehicle may be technically ready for the next stage of repair but remain at the shop because an approval is still pending, a part has not arrived, or the next decision has not been made in time. That shift is reflected in data from CCC Intelligent Solutions. In its Crash Course 2026 report, the company describes a changing mix of U.S. auto insurance claims: as insurance premiums, deductibles, and overall vehicle ownership costs rise, consumers are increasingly paying for minor damage out of pocket. The result is a greater concentration of higher-severity claims reaching insurers. In 2025, the share of claims in which vehicles were flagged as total losses reached a record 23.1%, while calibrations appeared in 28.3% of repairable estimates.

Article continues below advertisement

For the U.S. auto repair industry, a more complex insurance claim creates more points at which work can stall: approvals, supplemental estimates, documentation, parts, and calibrations. Oleksandr Moskalchukhas focused on this problem while developing SynqRail, an AI platform. As the owner of Easy Fix Auto Body, he approaches insurance repair from the perspective of a business where a delay in an approval, a parts delivery, or the next operation can affect the timeline of the entire repair order. His central question is straightforward: How many days is a vehicle actually being repaired, and how many does it spend waiting for the next action? “I look at it pretty simply: if no one is working on the car right now, I want to know why. SynqRail shows where the process has stopped and what needs to happen to get it moving again. In the end, we’re not shortening the repair itself. We’re reducing the time that used to be lost between stages,” Moskalchuk says.

Article continues below advertisement

Some waiting time is unavoidable in insurance repairs. Once a vehicle is disassembled, hidden damage may be discovered, the original estimate may change, and additional parts or approvals may be required. Moskalchuk is interested in a different interval: the period when the necessary decision has already been made, the part has arrived, or the previous operation has been completed, but the vehicle still does not move to the next stage. The same logic can be traced through Moskalchuk’s research. In a 2021 publication on the digital transformation of automotive service, he examined the fragmentation of information systems, with customer management, repairs, inventory, and financial accounting operating in separate digital environments. In 2023, he continued exploring the issue at the software architecture level, connecting customer data, production operations, resources, finance, and management analytics through a unified information core. Over time, the focus expanded from data integration toward the use of integrated data for analysis and decision support. In his 2024 study of artificial intelligence in the U.S. automotive service sector, Moskalchuk conceptualized this development as a progression from Automation to Predictive Analytics and Intelligent Management. His 2025 study applies this logic to the SynqRail platform, presenting it as an integrated environment that consolidates operational, financial, communication, and production data and creates a foundation for AI-based analytics, process automation, decision support, and business scaling.

Article continues below advertisement

Practical testing of the approach began at U.S. automotive businesses. In 2026, SynqRail was used by five independent companies across three segments: collision repair, car rental, and used-car sales. It was there that Moskalchuk’s idea about time lost between individual stages of work became most visible. The companies began responding to inquiries more quickly, missing fewer required actions, and keeping better track of jobs that required a next step. The effect was particularly noticeable in collision repair, where a single missed task can delay everything that follows. At Zip Auto, the share of vehicles delivered later than the date promised to customers fell from 18% to 13%. Previously, about four out of roughly 15 scheduled callbacks could be forgotten or overdue; after SynqRail was implemented, that number fell to one or two. At the same time, the typical repair cycle decreased from four to six days to three to four days, while the number of jobs processed increased from roughly 1.5 per day to three or four. Trumi Collision Center reported a similar result. The number of delayed repairs fell from about eight to six per month, a 25% reduction, while the typical repair time decreased from roughly five days to four. The change in customer follow-up was even more pronounced: missed calls, which previously occurred once or twice for every 10 scheduled contacts, became isolated cases after the system was introduced.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.