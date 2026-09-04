Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > court

Lindsay Clancy Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Fails to Reach Unanimous Verdict — Despite Her Lawyer Begging for Last Minute Stay

Lindsay Clancy's trial came to a chaotic end Friday.
Source: @LINDSAYCLANCY/FACEBOOK ; AP

Lindsay Clancy's trial was thrown into chaos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2026, Updated 2:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lindsay Clancy's murder trial has officially been declared a mistrial, RadarOnline.com can report, after a last-minute stay for appeal threw the court into chaos.

Clancy did not dispute that she killed her three young children, but her excuse that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time seemed to split the jury.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Was Granted a Last-Minute Stay

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, was granted a last-minute stay to appeal the judge's decision.
Source: AP

Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, was granted a last-minute stay to appeal the judge's decision.

Judge William Sullivan told the court he had "no choice" but to declare a mistrial Friday morning, after one juror reportedly refused to budge while the other 11 seemed to have reached a separate conclusion.

However, before banging his gavel to seal his decision, Clancy's defense attorney Kevin Reddington requested and was granted a surprise stay to appeal the ruling and ask jurors to keep deliberating.

Court insiders believe Reddington was likely confident the 11 jurors would have found his client not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and wanted to replace the sole holdout juror.

After an approximately two-hour pause in the proceedings, Sullivan denied the appeal and finally made his decision official. Declaring a mistrial means Clancy could face another lengthy murder trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Jurors Were Read the 'Dynamite Charge'

Jurors remained deadlocked after nearly a week of deliberations.
Source: AP

Jurors remained deadlocked after nearly a week of deliberations.

Jurors spent nearly a week behind closed doors deliberating, letting the judge know several times that they were hopelessly deadlocked.

The end seemed near on Wednesday, Sept. 2, when Judge Sullivan read out the so-called "Tuey-Rodriguez" charge, nicknamed the "Dynamite Charge," which was essentially a final plea from the judge to jurors to try one last time to come to a consensus on a verdict.

On Friday, after spending 37 hours discussing and debating, the nine women and three men sent a note saying: "It is with a heavy heart that we are unable to come to a unanimous decision and will not be able to."

After an hour-long delay, while Reddington unsuccessfully appealed to Massachusetts' Supreme Court, Sullivan finally declared a mistrial.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Clancy's Defense Argument

Clancy had insisted she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she killed her kids.
Source: Court TV

Clancy had insisted she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she killed her kids.

Clancy's defense had argued from the start that she was not criminally responsible for the murders because of a postpartum mental illness that left her unable to understand what she was doing was wrong or a crime.

She previously claimed she heard voices that directed her to harm her children in a moment of psychosis.

Her ex-husband, Patrick, was the first to testify in her trial, and has said publicly he forgives her, instead blaming her mental health for her actions, alleging she was prescribed nine medications in the months before the killings, including eight within three weeks.

Records indicate Lindsay was prescribed a cocktail of medications that included benzodiazepines, antidepressants, sleeping pills and mood stabilizers.

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
lindsay clancy family court

Lindsay Clancy Trial Erupts Into Chaos as Judge Ready to Declare Mistrial — Then Puts Ruling on Hold After Her Lawyer Kevin Reddington Fights Back

Photo of Erin Andrews

Erin Andrews Recalls 'Screaming, Crying' After Nude Hotel Video Leak: 'I Thought My Career Was Over'

Chaos Outside the Courthouse

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Dawn Light was arrested for allegedly filming jurors debating the fate of Lindsay Clancy.
Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE ; AP

Dawn Light was arrested for allegedly filming jurors debating the fate of Lindsay Clancy.

The trial captured national attention, as followers debated Clancy's fate nearly as furiously as the jury did. Large crowds of Clancy's supporters and objectors gathered daily outside the courthouse, leading to a self-confessed "true crime junkie" finding herself in her own court case on charges that she was secretly filming jurors.

Dawn Light pleaded not guilty to aggravated intimidation of a juror at her arraignment Wednesday, Sept. 2. Authorities said Light, a retired nurse, had parked in a restricted area of the court parking lot as jurors were leaving after Tuesday's deliberations.

When cops approached her, she was reportedly "adamant" that she wasn't filming jurors but rather "waiting to see if Lindsay Clancy would come out of the building."

"This is a complete misunderstanding," her attorney said. "(Light was) seeking a picture of Miss Clancy and had no intention of interaction with the jurors."

However, when State Police officers sifted through her phone's deleted images, they discovered a video of jurors.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.