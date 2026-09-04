Lindsay Clancy Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Fails to Reach Unanimous Verdict — Despite Her Lawyer Begging for Last Minute Stay

Judge William Sullivan told the court he had "no choice" but to declare a mistrial Friday morning, after one juror reportedly refused to budge while the other 11 seemed to have reached a separate conclusion.

However, before banging his gavel to seal his decision, Clancy's defense attorney Kevin Reddington requested and was granted a surprise stay to appeal the ruling and ask jurors to keep deliberating.

Court insiders believe Reddington was likely confident the 11 jurors would have found his client not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and wanted to replace the sole holdout juror.

After an approximately two-hour pause in the proceedings, Sullivan denied the appeal and finally made his decision official. Declaring a mistrial means Clancy could face another lengthy murder trial.