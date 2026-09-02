Self-Proclaimed 'True Crime Junkie' Dawn Light, 56, Arrested Outside Lindsay Clancy Courthouse Denies Trying to 'Intimidate' Jurors or Witnesses

Dawn Light pleaded not guilty to aggravated intimidation of a juror at her arraignment Wednesday, Sept. 2, as jurors passed 24 hours of deliberation without reaching a verdict.

A woman arrested for allegedly filming jurors in Lindsay Clancy 's murder trial is a self-proclaimed "true crime junkie," RadarOnline.com can confirm, who claimed her detainment outside Plymouth County Superior Court was all a "misunderstanding."

Dawn Light is a self-confessed 'True Crime junkie' who said her arrest was a 'misunderstanding.'

Authorities said Light, a retired nurse, had parked in a restricted area of the court parking lot as jurors were leaving after Tuesday's deliberations.

When cops approached her, she was reportedly "adamant" that she wasn’t filming jurors but rather "waiting to see if Lindsay Clancy would come out of the building."

"This is a complete misunderstanding," her attorney said. "(Light was) seeking a picture of Miss Clancy and had no intention of interaction with the jurors."

However, when State Police officers sifted through her phone's deleted images, they discovered a video of jurors.