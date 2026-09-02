Self-Proclaimed 'True Crime Junkie' Dawn Light, 56, Arrested Outside Lindsay Clancy Courthouse Denies Trying to 'Intimidate' Jurors or Witnesses
Sept. 2 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
A woman arrested for allegedly filming jurors in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial is a self-proclaimed "true crime junkie," RadarOnline.com can confirm, who claimed her detainment outside Plymouth County Superior Court was all a "misunderstanding."
Dawn Light pleaded not guilty to aggravated intimidation of a juror at her arraignment Wednesday, Sept. 2, as jurors passed 24 hours of deliberation without reaching a verdict.
'True Crime' Fan Was 'Waiting to See Lindsay'
Authorities said Light, a retired nurse, had parked in a restricted area of the court parking lot as jurors were leaving after Tuesday's deliberations.
When cops approached her, she was reportedly "adamant" that she wasn’t filming jurors but rather "waiting to see if Lindsay Clancy would come out of the building."
"This is a complete misunderstanding," her attorney said. "(Light was) seeking a picture of Miss Clancy and had no intention of interaction with the jurors."
However, when State Police officers sifted through her phone's deleted images, they discovered a video of jurors.
Dawn Light Has Attended Other High Profile Trials
Light has described herself as "true crime junkie" and Clancy supporter who has also attended other high-profile murder trials, including those for Alex Murdaugh and Karen Read.
At her arraignment, prosecutors requested a $50,000 cash bail and asked that Light stay away from the courthouse, its grounds, and jurors and witnesses in the Clancy case. She was also asked not to disseminate images stored on her accounts and to preserve any evidence.
The judge agreed to impose the restrictions, but released the 56-year-old without setting bail, pointing out that Light did not have a criminal history. She is due back in court for the pretrial hearing in October.
Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Criticizes Media Coverage of Trial
Meanwhile, jurors are back behind closed doors for a 5th day, trying to reach a consensus after telling the judge on Tuesday they were hopelessly deadlocked. Judge William Sullivan asked them to keep trying and sent the group of nine women and three men back to the table.
Frustrations in the weeks-long case are starting to boil over, and Clancy's attorney has lashed out at the media's fixation with the trial – coming down particularly hard on controversial broadcasters Nancy Grace and Sean Hannity.
"This weekend has been horrific with the (media) coverage. Mr. Hannity, with his men discussing every little inch of Lindsay's symptoms and criticizing," Kevin Reddington claimed, before turning his rage to Grace, whom he called the "Queen of Mean" and accused of misrepresenting the facts.
"I challenge Nancy Grace to show us where Lindsay Clancy ever said, ever googled 'How to kill' – words that came out of (Grace's) mouth," he continued. "These things hurt, these things hurt people. If you're going to be a journalist, do it right."
Nancy Grace and Sean Hannity Fire Back
Grace responded to Reddington's challenge, appearing on Hannity's Fox News show and declaring, "It is not my duty, nor my desire, to speak out and appease or please Mr. Reddington. He is not my concern."
Hannity also responded to the criticism.
"If (Reddington) doesn't want press comments or media commentary in the case, then why does he continue to make public comments regularly in front of the media?" he asked.
"Now again, Mr. Reddington, we would like to invite you on the show to make your case instead of taking cheap shots and grandstanding in front of the media."