Nancy Grace Blasts Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Kevin Reddington After He Criticized Her Reporting on Murder Trial: 'He's Not My Concern'

Speaking with reporters on his way into court Monday morning, Reddington blasted, "This weekend has been horrific with the (media) coverage."

Specifically, he singled out Hannity and Grace.

"Mr. Hannity, with his men discussing every little inch of Lindsay's symptoms and criticizing, " Reddington said, before turning his vitriol over to Grace, whom he called the "Queen of Mean."

"I challenge Nancy Grace to show us where Lindsay Clancy ever said, ever googled 'How to kill' – words that came out of (Grace's) mouth," he continued. "These things hurt, these things hurt people. If you're going to be a journalist, do it right."