Nancy Grace Blasts Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Kevin Reddington After He Criticized Her Reporting on Murder Trial: 'He's Not My Concern'
Sept. 1 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET
Nancy Grace has fired back at Lindsay Clancy's attorney, RadarOnline.com can report, after he blasted the talk show host and her colleague, Sean Hannity, for their "horrible" coverage of the Massachusetts mom's murder trial.
The so-called "Queen of Mean" did not back down from her reporting, instead turning Kevin Reddington's own words against him, as jurors remain deadlocked on a verdict.
Kevin Reddington Bemoans 'Horrible' Reporting
Speaking with reporters on his way into court Monday morning, Reddington blasted, "This weekend has been horrific with the (media) coverage."
Specifically, he singled out Hannity and Grace.
"Mr. Hannity, with his men discussing every little inch of Lindsay's symptoms and criticizing, " Reddington said, before turning his vitriol over to Grace, whom he called the "Queen of Mean."
"I challenge Nancy Grace to show us where Lindsay Clancy ever said, ever googled 'How to kill' – words that came out of (Grace's) mouth," he continued. "These things hurt, these things hurt people. If you're going to be a journalist, do it right."
Nancy Grace Under Fire
Later that night, Grace appeared on Hannity's Fox News program, and the host gave her the opportunity to respond.
"It is not my duty, nor my desire, to speak out and appease or please Mr. Reddington. He is not my concern," Grace blasted.
She then referenced her own personal tragedy – the murder of her former fiancé, Keith Griffin, who was shot multiple times by an ex-coworker in 1979 when he was only 23 years old. The man stalked and killed Griffin because he blamed him for losing his job.
"Since the death of my fiancé, I've been devoted to one thing," Grace continued, "Speaking on behalf of violent crime victims – very often victims that are weaker or less cunning, less powerful than others. And among those victims are these three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan."
She then turned her ire toward the lawyer: "Regardless of what Mr. Reddington said, the law is clear – if you show intent to kill, you are liable for murder one."
Sean Hannity Weighed in
Not to be outdone, Hannity had his say as well.
"If [Reddington] doesn't want press comments or media commentary in the case, then why does he continue to make public comments regularly in front of the media?" he asked.
Hannity then addressed Reddington directly: "Now again, Mr. Reddington, we would like to invite you on the show to make your case instead of taking cheap shots and grandstanding in front of the media."
Patrick Clancy Feels the Heat
Reddington isn't the only one critical of the attention Clancy's case has received. Her ex-husband, Patrick, has been subjected to names and threats of his own.
The 39-year-old recently remarried Rachel Danis, a 37-year-old reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, but the two have been hit with a barrage of conspiracy theories spread across social media that he is really to blame for the deaths of his children – something Patrick's family members have hit back against.
"The things that are going around right now are heinous. It has been really upsetting and damaging," one relative, who requested anonymity, told the Daily Mail. "Pat has always been the nicest, most supportive person ever. He loved his family, he loved his wife, and he did everything he could to support her, and this is just a really sad story."