Meghan Markle Mocked by Critics Over 'Gardening' Photo in White Shirt and Skirt: 'What an Embarrassment'

Folks with green thumbs who know gardening is a dirty task quickly picked up on Markle's pristine outfit, with critics on Reddit calling her out.

"Faker. No one is gardening in that," one person sneered, while a second begged to know, "Who wears white to pick vegetables?"

"No one gardens wearing white, Meghan. Isn't she supposed to be in GB right now? Are we supposed to believe she grew those onions in a week? I have no more words," a third user scoffed about the photo, suggesting it was taken in Southern California before Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, uprooted their life and moved back to the U.K.

"Who gardens wearing a skirt? Who gardens wearing all white?" a fourth person griped.