Meghan Markle Mocked by Critics Over 'Gardening' Photo in White Shirt and Skirt: 'What an Embarrassment'
Sept. 1 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle was once again mocked by critics over the outfit she chose to wear while doing some "gardening" in her latest As Ever promo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old donned a crisp white shirt and flowing floor-length skirt to harvest her late-summer bounty, but eagle-eyed critics quickly called out another suspicious detail: a basket of onions that appeared perfectly spotless and dirt-free, just like her clothing, as if they'd come straight off a supermarket shelf.
Meghan Markle's All-White Outfit to Garden Questioned by Critics
"Soaking in the last of summer in the garden," she wrote in the caption to the photo added to her As Ever Instagram page.
It showed Markle in a fitted white T-shirt tucked into a dropped-waist, flowing cream skirt as she picked over leaves, seemingly looking for something to harvest.
The former actress added a wide-brimmed sun hat to her look and carried a straw basket for picking, although a rustic round wire harvest basket was shown in the foreground with perfectly clean red, white, and yellow onions sitting inside.
'Who Wears White to Pick Vegetables?'
Folks with green thumbs who know gardening is a dirty task quickly picked up on Markle's pristine outfit, with critics on Reddit calling her out.
"Faker. No one is gardening in that," one person sneered, while a second begged to know, "Who wears white to pick vegetables?"
"No one gardens wearing white, Meghan. Isn't she supposed to be in GB right now? Are we supposed to believe she grew those onions in a week? I have no more words," a third user scoffed about the photo, suggesting it was taken in Southern California before Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, uprooted their life and moved back to the U.K.
"Who gardens wearing a skirt? Who gardens wearing all white?" a fourth person griped.
Meghan Markle Roasted by Critics Over 'Gardening' Claims
A fifth Redditor jeered, "Are those onions in the basket? They're cleaner than the ones you get at the grocery store," while a sixth added, "What an embarrassment! My local grocery store doesn’t usually have such perfect onions! She is such a FAKE! Thank you for pointing that out! I was focused on the ill-fitting outfit!"
Markle had been frequently criticized for her "gardening" photos during her time as an aspiring lifestyle influencer, often carrying baskets of fruits and vegetables that were immaculately clean or noticeably out of season for the time of year in Montecito, California, where she and Harry purchased a $14 million mansion after leaving U.K. life behind.
Markle and Harry stunned fans with their shocking decision to move back to the U.K., six years after fleeing to the U.S. to seek a "private" life and financial gain, and went on to sign megabucks deals with Netflix and Spotify, including a six-part docuseries about their "escape" from life within The Firm.
After both deals came to an end, the duo headed back to the prince's homeland, reportedly eyeing a $16million estate in the Cotswolds on 83 acres of land with no public access or footpaths. Harry and Markle allegedly plan to keep their Montecito mansion despite the move across the pond with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.
The security-obsessed Sussexes have remained undercover for nearly a week since their massive private jet touched down at an airport in Birmingham on August 26. The duo managed to escape being photographed deplaning, while a row of three blacked-out SUVs was pictured departing the tarmac with the couple reportedly inside.