EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Aide Natalie Harp Hit With Court Bid to Block President's Truth Social Posts For Subscribers Paying $100,000

The plaintiffs are asking a Manhattan federal judge to stop Trump and his aides from posting — or allowing to be posted — presidential announcements on Truth Social for as long as the platform's paid "Truth API" remains in operation and gives subscribers access before the same content is available for free.

At the center of the dispute is Truth API, which the filing describes as a machine-readable feed delivering posts from several high-ranking Truth Social accounts faster than the platform's regular website.

The service allegedly costs a staggering $100,000 per month, or $60,000 per month for customers who commit to a three-year subscription.

The filing says Trump Media CEO Kevin McGurn has described the product as a "high-margin" service capable of providing a meaningful source of revenue.