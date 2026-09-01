EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Aide Natalie Harp Hit With Court Bid to Block President's Truth Social Posts For Subscribers Paying $100,000
Sept. 1 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp has been pulled into a dramatic federal court battle seeking to block the president from posting official announcements on Truth Social – while subscribers who pay allegedly get faster access to his messages, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents obtained by us, The Intercept Media and Freedom of the Press Foundation filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against Trump, Harp, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Daniel Scavino, the Executive Office of the President and the White House Office.
Natalie Harp Pulled Into Legal Fight
The plaintiffs are asking a Manhattan federal judge to stop Trump and his aides from posting — or allowing to be posted — presidential announcements on Truth Social for as long as the platform's paid "Truth API" remains in operation and gives subscribers access before the same content is available for free.
At the center of the dispute is Truth API, which the filing describes as a machine-readable feed delivering posts from several high-ranking Truth Social accounts faster than the platform's regular website.
The service allegedly costs a staggering $100,000 per month, or $60,000 per month for customers who commit to a three-year subscription.
The filing says Trump Media CEO Kevin McGurn has described the product as a "high-margin" service capable of providing a meaningful source of revenue.
Harp's Role Takes Center Stage
The court documents also claim the service is designed for organizations willing to pay a premium for immediate information — including potentially market-moving posts.
McGurn was quoted in the filing as saying "markets already move on Truth Social posts," with Truth API allegedly designed to provide quicker access to some of the platform's most consequential messages. Harp's role is central to the plaintiffs' request.
The filing claims Trump relies on Harp and Scavino, both White House employees, to draft and publish many of his Truth Social posts.
Lawyers later described the pair as presidential subordinates who "assist or carry out his social media posts," arguing they can therefore be subjected to court-ordered relief.
Trump's Posts Become Market-Moving Commodity
The plaintiffs argue Trump's Truth Social activity goes far beyond ordinary political commentary, claiming he uses the platform to announce military actions, ceasefires, trade policies, immigration decisions and personnel changes that are often not simultaneously announced elsewhere by the federal government.
The filing says more than 10 customers had already subscribed to Truth API by Aug. 24, including a company described by Trump Media's CEO as one of the world's largest financial data and information distributors.
Trump Media was also allegedly in talks with major news organizations about signing up for the service.
The Intercept argues paying subscribers can now receive and report Trump's statements faster than journalists who cannot afford — or refuse — to subscribe, creating what the organization claims is an unequal system for accessing official government information.
Plaintiffs Ask Judge to Intervene
The plaintiffs accuse the administration of violating their First Amendment and equal-access rights and want Judge J. Paul Oetken to intervene.
A proposed order submitted with the motion would prohibit Trump and the defendants from posting presidential announcements on Truth Social while paid subscribers receive them before the public.
The judge has not yet granted the request, and the proposed order remains only the relief sought by the plaintiffs.