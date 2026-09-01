Hunter Biden Admits He's '48.5 Percent' Not Straight as He Opens Up About His Sexuality

Biden's public romantic history is only comprised of women, but he opened about his attractions while speaking with Luke Beasley on his podcast.

Hunter Biden got more personal about his behind-the-scenes life as he confessed he doesn't consider himself 100 percent straight, RadarOnline.com has learned.

When the political commentator bluntly admitted he's gay, Biden laughed off the admission, but Beasley prompted him to speak his own truth too.

Biden replied, "Only a little bit."

Beasley asked if he thought of himself as "more or less than 50 percent." Biden replied that he was "48.6 percent" not straight.

Taking it a step further, he also explained what his type in men would be if he did consider himself gay, admitting he'd be interested in dating someone "a little bit more masculine."

At one point, he dropped his number down to only "47 percent," but by the end of their conversation, he quipped, "I just want to let you know that I am back up to 48.5 percent gay."