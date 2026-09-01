Hunter Biden Admits He's '48.5 Percent' Not Straight as He Opens Up About His Sexuality
Sept. 1 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden got more personal about his behind-the-scenes life as he confessed he doesn't consider himself 100 percent straight, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Biden's public romantic history is only comprised of women, but he opened about his attractions while speaking with Luke Beasley on his podcast.
Hunter Biden Confesses He's Not Completely Straight
When the political commentator bluntly admitted he's gay, Biden laughed off the admission, but Beasley prompted him to speak his own truth too.
Biden replied, "Only a little bit."
Beasley asked if he thought of himself as "more or less than 50 percent." Biden replied that he was "48.6 percent" not straight.
Taking it a step further, he also explained what his type in men would be if he did consider himself gay, admitting he'd be interested in dating someone "a little bit more masculine."
At one point, he dropped his number down to only "47 percent," but by the end of their conversation, he quipped, "I just want to let you know that I am back up to 48.5 percent gay."
Biden's Dating History Includes Only Women
Biden has been married to a woman, Melissa Cohen, since 2019. The couple shares one son: Beau Jr.
Cohen isn't the first woman he's married. From 1993 to 2017, he was married to Kathleen Buhle. The former couple split amid Biden's struggles with substance abuse. Before their divide, they welcomed three children: Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy.
Buhle and Biden separated in 2015 with the paperwork for their divorce officially settling in 2017. During that time, Biden explored other dating prospects, including a controversial connection with Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter's late brother, Beau Biden.
He also dated Lunden Roberts, fathering another child, Navy Joan Roberts, in 2018. He also shared a brief relationship with Zoë Kestan.
Life Full of Controversy
Hunter's life has been filled with controversy, especially while under the magnifying glass of his father's political run.
Largely, he came under public ridicule for his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and his more eccentric stories, which occurred while he was under the influence. An October 2020 data leak from a laptop unveiled business and personal photos which underscored this era of his life.
In June 2024, he was convicted on three felony charges for lying about his drug use on a federal form when purchasing a gun. He later pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges in September 2024.
Before leaving office, his father, former President Joe Biden, pardoned him on all federal offenses.
Hunter Describes Father's Battle With Cancer
In the year's since his recovery, Hunter became a vocal political voice, recently appearing across media and often in more nontraditional outlets like podcasts.
As part of his media rounds, he's also gotten vulnerable about his dad's cancer diagnosis.
"The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further," Hunter said during an interview with the BBC. "It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects. It's really hard. It's really sad to watch."