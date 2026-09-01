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Home > News > Keanu Reeves

Inside Keanu Reeves' Humble Life: Why 'Matrix' Actor 'Lives Simply' and Gives 'Lots' of His Money Away

Keanu Reeves turns 62 on September 2.
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves turns 62 on September 2.

Sept. 1 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

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Keanu Reeves has earned his reputation as a beloved actor known for his kindness and generosity.

Ahead of The Matrix star's 62nd birthday, RadarOnline.com takes a look inside his life, including why he chooses to live "simply" and help others with his wealth.

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Keanu Reeves Quietly Established Cancer Research Foundation

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Keanu Reeves said he doesn't 'like to attach' his name to his foundation.
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves said he doesn't 'like to attach' his name to his foundation.

Reeves is known for his philanthropic ways, including frequent donations to charities and lavish bonuses and other gifts to crew members. He also established a non-profit to help fund cancer research and children's hospitals.

"I don't like to attach my name to it," he clarified in a 2009 interview. "I just let the foundation do what it does."

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Keanu Reeves Claims He Lives 'Simply' Out of Suitcases

Keanu Reeves is reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves is reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the action star reportedly has an estimated net worth of $400million. Despite his enormous wealth, Reeves has chosen not to revolve his life around finances.

"Money doesn’t mean anything to me. I’ve made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself building my bank account," he explained during a sit-down in 2006. "I give lots away and live simply, mostly out of suitcases in hotels."

"We all know that good health is much more important," the John Wick actor continued. "I’m really happy and glad to be here when I wake up, and I’m really happy and glad that I have the opportunity to go to sleep after a day of living."

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Keanu Reeves Found Love With Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were friends before they became romantic partners.
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were friends before they became romantic partners.

While Reeves has kept his romantic life fairly private over the years, he has found love again. The actor started dating visual artist Alexandra Grant after years of being friends and colleagues.

The pair are believed to have met in 2009 and remained platonic pals for some time before going public with their romance in 2019.

In 2023, Grant gushed to People about their romance.

"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we’re pushing each other to build new roads," she explained to the outlet. "Seeing the other person’s problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that’s a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’"

"He’s such an inspiration to me," she added. "He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard."

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Keanu Reeves Feels Blissful With Alexandra Grant

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Keanu Reeves called Alexandra Grant his 'honey' in a 2023 interview.
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves called Alexandra Grant his 'honey' in a 2023 interview.

She also revealed that her happy relationship with Reeves has bled into her work.

"I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, ‘I can see that your work has gotten happier,'" Grant shared. "That’s real. We’re all human beings. We’re animals. We’re expressing from where we are and certainly feeling happier. I think the work is happier."

As for Reeves, he called spending time alone with his "honey" Grant a moment of "bliss" in a 2023 interview with People.

"We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great," he added at the time. "It was just really nice to be together."

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