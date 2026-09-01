Inside Keanu Reeves' Humble Life: Why 'Matrix' Actor 'Lives Simply' and Gives 'Lots' of His Money Away

While Reeves has kept his romantic life fairly private over the years, he has found love again. The actor started dating visual artist Alexandra Grant after years of being friends and colleagues.

The pair are believed to have met in 2009 and remained platonic pals for some time before going public with their romance in 2019.

In 2023, Grant gushed to People about their romance.

"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we’re pushing each other to build new roads," she explained to the outlet. "Seeing the other person’s problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that’s a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’"

"He’s such an inspiration to me," she added. "He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard."