Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Keanu Reeves
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is Heaven Sent! Actor Receives Praise From Movie Director as He Nails Angel Role With His 'Bright Movie-star Aura'

Photo of Keanu Reeves
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves' latest role is being lauded.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 25 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Heaven sent. Keanu Reeves is getting rave reviews for his role as low-ranking angel Gabriel in the new movie Good Fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Writer, director, and costar Aziz Ansari, 42, credits Reeves' bright movie-star aura for his success at portraying the angel, who tries to teach struggling worker Ansari the lesson that money can't buy happiness.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Aziz Ansari, Sandra Oh, Keanu Reeves
Source: MEGA

Reeves earned praise as angel Gabriel in 'Good Fortune,' with Aziz Ansari touting his star aura.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the heavenly role, 61-year-old Reeves is also walking on cloud nine thanks to his strong relationship with his longtime partner, visual artist Alexandra Grant, 52.

"Keanu and Alexandra are so in love," said a source. "A lot of women out there are probably bummed she stole his heart."

Article continues below advertisement

'He's Just So Talented'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock is set to reunite with Reeves for a new project after their hit 'Speed.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Matthew Perry's grieving sister Caitlin has admitted she still hears his voice, like he's here in her head.

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Grieving Sister Caitlin Reveals She Still Hears Late Actor's Voice — 'It's Like He's Actually Here Saying It'

Annette Bening has been feeling torn between career dreams and caring for ailing husband, Warren Beatty, at 88.

EXCLUSIVE: Annette Bening 'Torn' Between Career Dreams and Ailing Warren Beatty — Leaving the Actress Forced to Make 'Sacrifices' for Aging Husband, 88

As for the movie, "Keanu always seems to pick the right project," added the insider. "Or he's just so talented that he's good in everything. His professional life is going amazingly – he's even working on a project with [his former Speed costar] Sandra Bullock. That will be a blockbuster, too."

It also helps to have Grant by his side, who, a source previously noted, has provided the stability the actor needed after years of grief.

In 1999, Reeves' long-term partner Jennifer Syme gave birth to their stillborn daughter, Ava. The couple split soon after, and two years later, Syme died in a car accident at the age of 28.

"After everything Keanu has endured, she brings him calm," a source said. "Friends all notice how much lighter he seems with her – he laughs more, he's more relaxed. She's truly his anchor."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.