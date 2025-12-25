EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is Heaven Sent! Actor Receives Praise From Movie Director as He Nails Angel Role With His 'Bright Movie-star Aura'
Dec. 25 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Heaven sent. Keanu Reeves is getting rave reviews for his role as low-ranking angel Gabriel in the new movie Good Fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Writer, director, and costar Aziz Ansari, 42, credits Reeves' bright movie-star aura for his success at portraying the angel, who tries to teach struggling worker Ansari the lesson that money can't buy happiness.
In addition to the heavenly role, 61-year-old Reeves is also walking on cloud nine thanks to his strong relationship with his longtime partner, visual artist Alexandra Grant, 52.
"Keanu and Alexandra are so in love," said a source. "A lot of women out there are probably bummed she stole his heart."
'He's Just So Talented'
As for the movie, "Keanu always seems to pick the right project," added the insider. "Or he's just so talented that he's good in everything. His professional life is going amazingly – he's even working on a project with [his former Speed costar] Sandra Bullock. That will be a blockbuster, too."
It also helps to have Grant by his side, who, a source previously noted, has provided the stability the actor needed after years of grief.
In 1999, Reeves' long-term partner Jennifer Syme gave birth to their stillborn daughter, Ava. The couple split soon after, and two years later, Syme died in a car accident at the age of 28.
"After everything Keanu has endured, she brings him calm," a source said. "Friends all notice how much lighter he seems with her – he laughs more, he's more relaxed. She's truly his anchor."