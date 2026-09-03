EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy Lawsuit Claims McLean Hospital Discharged Her Despite Suicidal Thoughts Before Triple Tragedy

The filing states Clancy's admitting symptoms included hopelessness, depression, racing thoughts, anxiety, insomnia, memory problems, and an inability to organize her thoughts. Her insight and judgment were documented as "limited."

The lawsuit claims McLean placed Clancy on a locked psychiatric unit with 15-minute suicide checks, but alleges the care she received was "grossly inadequate."

Because she was admitted on New Year's Eve, the complaint claims there was a "skeleton crew" working at the hospital and that Clancy did not see a doctor until January 3 – three days after she was admitted.