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EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy Lawsuit Claims McLean Hospital Discharged Her Despite Suicidal Thoughts Before Triple Tragedy

Lindsay Clancy
Source: @LINDSAYCLANCY/FACEBOOK ; AP

Lindsay Clancy claims McLean Hospital released her despite documented suicidal thoughts just weeks before the deaths of her three children.

Sept. 3 2026, Updated 2:30 p.m. ET

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Lindsay Clancy's explosive medical malpractice lawsuit accuses McLean Hospital of releasing her after just five days despite documented suicidal thoughts and "limited" insight and judgment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the complaint obtained by Radar, Clancy admitted herself to McLean Hospital on December 31, 2022, after experiencing severe depression and suicidal ideation.

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'Grossly Inadequate' Care Claims

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Lindsay Clancy
Source: AP

Lindsay Clancy's lawsuit claims she was discharged from McLean Hospital after a five-day stay despite documented suicidal ideation.

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The filing states Clancy's admitting symptoms included hopelessness, depression, racing thoughts, anxiety, insomnia, memory problems, and an inability to organize her thoughts. Her insight and judgment were documented as "limited."

The lawsuit claims McLean placed Clancy on a locked psychiatric unit with 15-minute suicide checks, but alleges the care she received was "grossly inadequate."

Because she was admitted on New Year's Eve, the complaint claims there was a "skeleton crew" working at the hospital and that Clancy did not see a doctor until January 3 – three days after she was admitted.

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Lindsay Clancy Claims She Only Received a 10-minute Follow-Up Call

Lindsay Clancy
Source: AP

The complaint alleges Clancy was placed on 15-minute suicide checks but did not see a doctor until three days after she was admitted.

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The following day, Clancy asked if she could return home for her daughter Cora's birthday. The suit states that because her thoughts had reportedly improved after a reduction in Seroquel, she was approved for discharge. Clancy left McLean on January 5 after a five-day stay.

Her lawsuit accuses Dr. Alia Goodheart, the physician who approved her discharge, of releasing her despite documented suicidal ideation and limited insight and judgment. The complaint further alleges Clancy was returned to the same outpatient providers whom her lawyers accuse of previously providing inadequate care.

The suit claims that after her discharge, Clancy received only a roughly 10-minute follow-up phone call from Dr. Goodheart, during which antidepressants were allegedly discussed.

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Lindsay Clancy's Condition Was 'Deteriorating'

Lindsay Clancy
Source: AP

Within a week of leaving McLean, Clancy's lawsuit says her hallucinations returned.

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Clancy's attorneys argue McLean and Goodheart failed to properly evaluate her psychiatric condition, obtain a sufficient history, provide adequate inpatient treatment, and ensure appropriate discharge planning. The lawsuit claims those alleged failures "directly contributed" to the events that followed.

Clancy returned to treatment with psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Tufts on January 6, one day after leaving McLean. According to the filing, Tufts documented Clancy's condition as "deteriorating" and noted that her medication was not effective.

Within one week of leaving McLean, the complaint says Clancy's hallucinations had returned. By January 16, the lawsuit alleges she was hearing voices telling her, "You should harm the children," "You should kill yourself," and "The only option is to die."

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Tragedy Strikes Just Eight Days Later

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Lindsay Clancy and Patrick Clancy
Source: @LINDSAYCLANCY/FACEBOOK

The lawsuit alleges failures in Clancy’s psychiatric treatment contributed to the January 24, 2023 deaths of her three children.

Eight days later, on January 24, 2023, Clancy strangled her three children – Cora, Dawson and Callan – before attempting to take her own life.

The lawsuit maintains Clancy was experiencing command hallucinations at the time and alleges negligent psychiatric treatment contributed to the tragedy.

Clancy survived her suicide attempt but suffered catastrophic injuries, including permanent paralysis.

She is seeking damages from the doctors, hospitals, and healthcare providers named in the suit for negligence, gross negligence, and other alleged misconduct.

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