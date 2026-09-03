Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Calls New Job 'Fulfilling' After Donald Trump Booted Her From DHS Role

On Instagram, Noem, 54, shared a photo of herself wearing a powder blue suit. In the picture, Noem wore her long hair down in waves as she put on makeup and popped in a pair of hoop earrings.

She captioned the post, "Every day at work is different…..but all fulfilling!"

To underscore her point, Noem shared a series of images to show off her life, including posing in casual wear with a FedEx employee and driving down the road in a cowboy hat. She also took a snap while out in a pasture with friends riding horses.