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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem

Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Calls New Job 'Fulfilling' After Donald Trump Booted Her From DHS Role

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Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem celebrated her new job in an Instagram post.

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Sept. 3 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has labeled her new job "fulfilling" months after being terminated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After being ousted by President Trump, Noem was assigned to a new position as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

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Kristi Noem Describes New Job as 'Different'

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A photo of Kristi Noem and a FedEx worker
Source: @KRISTINOEM/INSTAGRAM

Noem shared outtakes from her life as of late.

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On Instagram, Noem, 54, shared a photo of herself wearing a powder blue suit. In the picture, Noem wore her long hair down in waves as she put on makeup and popped in a pair of hoop earrings.

She captioned the post, "Every day at work is different…..but all fulfilling!"

To underscore her point, Noem shared a series of images to show off her life, including posing in casual wear with a FedEx employee and driving down the road in a cowboy hat. She also took a snap while out in a pasture with friends riding horses.

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Kristi Noem Ousted From Trump's Cabinet

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Source: @KRISTINOEM/INSTAGRAM

Trump thanked Noem for her service after firing her.

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Noem was fired from her position in Homeland Security after immense public scrutiny stemming from her handling of ICE and immigration. She vacated office on March 5, 2026, but the blow was softened by a fresh appointment to a less traditional role.

Trump replaced Noem with Senator Markwayne Mullin.

On Truth Social, Trump praised Noem at the time, writing she "had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border)."

In her new role, as explained by Trump, her focus is on a new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere.

He added, "I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"

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Kristi Noem Thanks Trump for New Gig

A photo of Kristi Noem
Source: @KRISTINOEM/INSTAGRAM

Noem celebrated her upcoming plans for her position.

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In response, Noem took to social media to thank Trump for her move to a new position, which involves her working "to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren."

She added, "The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security.

"We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again: we delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., we have located 145,000 children, FEMA delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate, we ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard."

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Critics Mock Former Secretary

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A photo of Kristi Noem
Source: @KRISTINOEM/INSTAGRAM

Trolls were quick to hit her with some stinging insults.

Her recent life update left trolls laughing, mocking "disgusting" Noem for the new gig after the dramatic firing.

"Ah yes, how is the 'Shield of America' con job going?" one person asked in her comments section.

"You should be in prison," another reacted, as a third said, "Are you even qualified to work there?"

A user added, "Next time you post yourself, please consider editing a censor bar over your face. Nobody wants to see that."

"Aren't you embarrassed enough?" someone else asked.

The comments on her post were limited. However, it's unclear if that decision came before or after the onslaught of negativity.

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