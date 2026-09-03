Kelly Ripa Calls Out 'Manspreaders' as She Laments Sitting in the Middle Seat on an Airplane: 'How Much Smaller Can I Make Myself?'

She's also repeatedly claimed the Riverdale star is difficult to travel with. Last year, she said her husband wanted to leave the house hours early and would "get irritated" when they were recognized in airports.

However, Consuelos denied actually being irritable with fans.

Months later, she brought up the subject again when she read off a list that revealed the "toughest zodiac sign to travel with, period."

Consuelos easily guessed it must be Aries, as he was born in late March.

"You are fun to travel with on the trip," she added at the time. "But getting to the trip, and even worse, coming home from the trip...the fun in the trip almost makes it all worth it."

"It's just the insufferable nature of getting to the trip and coming home from the trip...that makes me not want to take the trip at all."