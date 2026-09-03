EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Faces Trolling Over Dolly Parton Tribute Album 'Cash-In'

Cyrus was not biologically related to Parton, but the pair shared a close relationship stretching back to Cyrus's childhood after Parton became friends with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Music industry figures now tell us Miley knows the timing of any tribute will attract criticism, particularly if an album arrives soon after Parton's death.

But those familiar with the idea insist the motivation behind it is personal rather than commercial, and that Miley had contemplated ways of celebrating her godmother's musical legacy before her death.

The proposed project could see Miley reinterpret some of Parton's best-known country, pop and gospel songs in her own distinctive style rather than attempting straightforward recreations of the originals.

Those familiar with discussions around the project say Miley is particularly sensitive to suggestions that a tribute could look like an attempt to profit from grief.

Miley's longstanding public and private relationship with Parton, they argue, makes such accusations especially painful.