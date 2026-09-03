Trump Blasted by Critics After Publicly Mocking 'Extremely Obese' Friend Over 'Fat Drugs' That Are Not Working
Sept. 3 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has been blasted by critics after publicly mocking his mysterious "extremely obese" friend over his "fat drugs," which are apparently not working very well, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, September 2, during a White House Rose Garden event for Republican lawmakers, the president once again brought up his unknown pal who, according to Trump, has a "serious weight problem."
'He's a Very Obese Person'
"A friend of mine – very, very heavy; he's a very obese person – I said, 'You're an extremely obese person.'" The 80-year-old then claimed his friend was "begging me, because I've told the story a couple of times, not to mention his name because I'll destroy his reputation.
"Then I have some other fat drugs. I said, 'Are you taking this stuff?' 'Yeah.' I said, 'It's not working; you look like s---.'"
Trump's comments turned heads, as critics on X were quick to respond. "Once again reminding the shameless Republicans that this dimwit is whose geriatric a-- they are kissing 3 times a day," one person raged.
Another added, "I hate how he degrades the looks of others because he surely is not fit and trim. He is disgusting," and a commentator asked, "Was that 'friend' looking back at you from a mirror?"
Trump Goes Off on 'Fat Slob' Pal
This is not the first time Trump has shared this story, with minor details changed.
Back in May, Trump called out his "famous fat slob" friend during an Oval Office press conference, claiming his pal had inspired him to cut the price of GLP-1 weight loss medications.
"And I would say, he would be a famous guy – he's begging me not to release his name," Trump mentioned at the time, before berating him: "He's a very highly neurotic, very fat – sort of a fat slob, I would call him."
"But he's a brilliant man. We know many of those people," the former reality star declared.
Trump V. Weight Gain
Despite Trump poking fun at his overweight friends, his own weight gain has reportedly posed a "significant health risk." According to a White House physical from May, Trump came in at 238 pounds, 23 pounds heavier than what was listed during a 2023 weigh-in.
"The president has appeared heavier in photos than he did during his campaign, and the administration said he gained 14 pounds between his most recent annual medical check-ups," journalist Dan Diamond pointed out for The Washington Post. "White House physicians have said they’ve advised Trump – who has made little secret of his love for fast food and his distaste for intense exercise – to focus on weight loss, improving his diet and sustained physical activity. Outside doctors put it more directly: The 80-year-old president would be safer if he reduced his waistline."
Meanwhile, Scott Kahan, the director for the National Center for Weight and Wellness, warned that "addressing obesity to protect the president's health should be a priority similar to ensuring Secret Service protections for his life."
Kahan noted, "We know that obesity is a strong risk factor for numerous health issues – as well as premature disability and death."
Trump Is All About McDonald's
Earlier this year, claims also spread that Trump had received access to an experimental obesity drug through the FDA's compassionate-use program – a rumor that was quickly shut down by his administration.
Trump's Health Sec., Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also recently gave Americans a look into his boss' diet, and there's a heavy focus on McDonald's.
"When you get on his airplane, it's just boxes and boxes of McDonald's," RFK Jr. said on the Net Positive podcast, later adding, "I'm not like a scold. He eats really good food most of the time, but when he's traveling, he likes to eat food from national chains because he's scared of getting food poisoning."