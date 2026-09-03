Trump Blasted by Critics After Publicly Mocking 'Extremely Obese' Friend Over 'Fat Drugs' That Are Not Working

"A friend of mine – very, very heavy; he's a very obese person – I said, 'You're an extremely obese person.'" The 80-year-old then claimed his friend was "begging me, because I've told the story a couple of times, not to mention his name because I'll destroy his reputation.

"Then I have some other fat drugs. I said, 'Are you taking this stuff?' 'Yeah.' I said, 'It's not working; you look like s---.'"

Trump's comments turned heads, as critics on X were quick to respond. "Once again reminding the shameless Republicans that this dimwit is whose geriatric a-- they are kissing 3 times a day," one person raged.

Another added, "I hate how he degrades the looks of others because he surely is not fit and trim. He is disgusting," and a commentator asked, "Was that 'friend' looking back at you from a mirror?"